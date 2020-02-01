Satellite Bus Market: Industry Trends and Growth Rate, Product and Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2023

360 Research Report Provide a report, titled Global Satellite Bus Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023.

A satellite bus or spacecraft bus is a general model on which multiple-production satellite spacecraft are often based. The bus is the infrastructure of the spacecraft, usually providing locations for the payload (typically space experiments or instruments).

Orbital ATK, Lockheed Martin, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus, China Academy of Space Technology, Israel Aerospace, Boeing, Honeywell, Mitsubishi, Ball, MDA, Sierra Nevada

North America led the satellite bus market in 2017. The US government is increasingly investing in the satellite bus industry to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of satellite bus and launch vehicles. However, the satellite bus market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is considered a lucrative market for domestic and regional satellite bus manufacturers, and thus, the increase in the development of satellites is expected to propel the growth of the satellite bus market in this region.

The worldwide market for Satellite Bus is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 11700 million US$ in 2023, from 8170 million US$ in 2017

Global Satellite Bus Market Segment by Type, covers

Small Satellite (1-500kg)

Medium Satellite (501-2

500kg)

Large Satellite (>2

500kg)

Global Satellite Bus Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Earth Observation & Meteorology

Communication

Scientific Research & Exploration

Surveillance & Security

Mapping & Navigation

Navigation

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Chapter 1, to describe Satellite Bus Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Satellite Bus, with sales, revenue, and price of Satellite Bus, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Satellite Bus, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Satellite Bus market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Satellite Bus sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

