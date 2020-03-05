Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Satellite broadband plays an important role in meeting public safety needs. Satellite communication in the public safety domain involves the adoption of next-generation satellite communication technology in mission-critical field applications, equipping people with real-time data, video, voice, or other forms of tactical communication, and rich media services.

The law enforcement agencies segment was the highest revenue contributor in the market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of satellite services by police departments in developing nations. Since broadband ensures faster transmission of data and enhances interoperability between public safety departments, police, fire, and other public safety agencies are using satellite broadband services to improve their communication to enable faster and effective emergency responses.

This report focuses on the global Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this studyGilat Satellite NetworksHarris CapRock CommunicationsHughes Network SystemsInmarsatIridium CommunicationsVT iDirectCambium NetworksEchoStarLigado NetworksThrane and ThraneGlobalstarIntelsat GeneralSingtelTelstraThurayaViaSat

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

C Band

Ku Band

HTS

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Health Organizations

Emergency Relief Centers

Law Enforcement Agencies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:To analyze global Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

