Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Gilat Satellite Networksm, Harris CapRock Communications, Hughes Network Systems, Inmarsat, Iridium Communications and Forecast to 2024

Satellite broadband plays an important role in meeting public safety needs. Satellite communication in the public safety domain involves the adoption of next-generation satellite communication technology in mission-critical field applications, equipping people with real-time data, video, voice, or other forms of tactical communication, and rich media services.

The law enforcement agencies segment was the highest revenue contributor in the market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of satellite services by police departments in developing nations. Since broadband ensures faster transmission of data and enhances interoperability between public safety departments, police, fire, and other public safety agencies are using satellite broadband services to improve their communication to enable faster and effective emergency responses.

The C band segment dominated the market. This segment is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing deployment of the technology in cargo vessels. As VSAT provides satellite services at a lower cost, telecom operators and ISPs prefer to deploy VSAT networks instead of terrestrial networks. Furthermore, increasing demand for space-based connectivity in applications such as military, control unmanned aircraft, satellite TV, and internet services in Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia will boost this segment’s growth over the next few years.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Gilat Satellite Networks

Harris CapRock Communications

Hughes Network Systems

Inmarsat

Iridium Communications

VT iDirect

Cambium Networks

EchoStar

Ligado Networks

Thrane and Thrane

Globalstar

Intelsat General

Singtel

Telstra

Thuraya

ViaSat

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

C Band

Ku Band

HTS

Other

Public Health Organizations

Emergency Relief Centers

Law Enforcement Agencies

1 Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety

1.2 Classification of Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety by Types

1.2.1 Global Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 C Band

1.2.4 Ku Band

1.2.5 HTS

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Public Health Organizations

1.3.3 Emergency Relief Centers

1.3.4 Law Enforcement Agencies

1.4 Global Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety (2013-2023)

