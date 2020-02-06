Satellite 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

A satellite is an object that orbits another object. In space, satellites may be made by man, or they may be natural. Of course, the market we research on is based on artificial satellites in this report.

Artificial satellites come from more than 50 countries and have used the satellite launching capabilities of ten nations. A few hundred satellites are currently working, but thousands of unused satellites and satellite fragments orbit the Earth as space debris. The largest satellite is the International Space Station, which was put together by several different countries (including the organizations of NASA, ESA, JAXA and RKA).

Scope of the Report:

Satellite manufacturing revenues grew by 10%, faster growth than 2014, due to smaller number of expensive commercial GEO and government satellites launched in 2014, partially offset by increase in total number of satellites launched

Launch industry revenues grew by 8.33% in 2015, reflecting higher number of U.S. launches of commercial satellites.

The worldwide market for Satellite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Satellite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Airbus Defence and Space

OHB SE

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

JSC Information Satellite Systems

Lockheed Martin

Orbital ATK

Space Systems/Loral

Thales Alenia Space

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

LEO

GEO

MEO

Beyond GEO

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Communications

Earth Observation

R&D

Navigation

Military Surveillance

Scientific

Meteorology

Non-profit Communications

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Satellite Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 LEO

1.2.2 GEO

1.2.3 MEO

1.2.4 Beyond GEO

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial Communications

1.3.2 Earth Observation

1.3.3 R&D

1.3.4 Navigation

1.3.5 Military Surveillance

1.3.6 Scientific

1.3.7 Meteorology

1.3.8 Non-profit Communications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Airbus Defence and Space

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Satellite Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Airbus Defence and Space Satellite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 OHB SE

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Satellite Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 OHB SE Satellite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Boeing Defense, Space & Security

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Satellite Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Boeing Defense, Space & Security Satellite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 JSC Information Satellite Systems

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Satellite Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 JSC Information Satellite Systems Satellite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Lockheed Martin

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Satellite Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Lockheed Martin Satellite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Orbital ATK

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Satellite Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Orbital ATK Satellite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Space Systems/Loral

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Satellite Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Space Systems/Loral Satellite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

