SATCOM Equipment Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the SATCOM Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The worldwide market for SATCOM Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study. Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversL3 TechnologiesGeneral DynamicsHarris CorporationCobhamViasatGilat Satellite NetworksCampbell ScientificHughes Network SystemsAselsanCommunications & Power IndustriesMarket Segment by Regions, regional analysis coversNorth America (United States, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)Market Segment by Type, coversSATCOM Modem/RouterSATCOM ReceiverSATCOM Transmitter/TransponderSATCOM TransceiverSATCOM AntennaOther SATCOM ProductsMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided intoGovernment & DefenseCommercial Table of Contents -Major Key Points1 Market Overview1.1 SATCOM Equipment Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 SATCOM Modem/Router1.2.2 SATCOM Receiver1.2.3 SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder1.2.4 SATCOM Transceiver1.2.5 SATCOM Antenna1.2.6 Other SATCOM Products1.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 Government & Defense1.3.2 Commercial1.4 Market Analysis by Regions1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities1.5.2 Market Risk1.5.3 Market Driving Force2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 L3 Technologies2.1.1 Business Overview2.1.2 SATCOM Equipment Type and Applications2.1.2.1 Product A2.1.2.2 Product B2.1.3 L3 Technologies SATCOM Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.2 General Dynamics2.2.1 Business Overview2.2.2 SATCOM Equipment Type and Applications2.2.2.1 Product A2.2.2.2 Product B2.2.3 General Dynamics SATCOM Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.3 Harris Corporation2.3.1 Business Overview2.3.2 SATCOM Equipment Type and Applications2.3.2.1 Product A2.3.2.2 Product B2.3.3 Harris Corporation SATCOM Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.4 Cobham2.4.1 Business Overview2.4.2 SATCOM Equipment Type and Applications2.4.2.1 Product A2.4.2.2 Product B2.4.3 Cobham SATCOM Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.5 Viasat2.5.1 Business Overview2.5.2 SATCOM Equipment Type and Applications2.5.2.1 Product A2.5.2.2 Product B2.5.3 Viasat SATCOM Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.6 Gilat Satellite Networks2.6.1 Business Overview2.6.2 SATCOM Equipment Type and Applications2.6.2.1 Product A2.6.2.2 Product B2.6.3 Gilat Satellite Networks SATCOM Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.7 Campbell Scientific2.7.1 Business Overview2.7.2 SATCOM Equipment Type and Applications2.7.2.1 Product A2.7.2.2 Product B2.7.3 Campbell Scientific SATCOM Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.8 Hughes Network Systems2.8.1 Business Overview2.8.2 SATCOM Equipment Type and Applications2.8.2.1 Product A2.8.2.2 Product B2.8.3 Hughes Network Systems SATCOM Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)……..CONTINUED