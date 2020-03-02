SAP Cloud Platform Services Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2018-2028

The purpose of this rich study presented by FactMR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global SAP cloud platform services market during the period until 2028. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size, Y-o-Y growth in trends and revenue share (US& Mn) linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the SAP cloud platform services market during the forecast period.

Top IT-tech companies continue to maintain their status quo as leading vendors of SAP cloud platform services. Top 4 companies account for a significant revenue share apropos distribution of SAP cloud platform services. Vendors including SAP SE, Accenture Plc, Infosys Limited and IBM Corporation collectively for over 30 percent of the SAP cloud platform services market owing to their huge distribution infrastructure and geographical reach in the cloud services marketplace. Tier 1 vendors in the SAP cloud platform services market have been focusing on Asia Pacific region on the back of grabbing potential opportunities with significant growth across various industries including BFSI, consumer goods, IT & telecom and manufacturing, to name a few.

Strong presence of these companies along with their alliances in the Asia Pacific is likely to provide significant opportunities for sales of SAP cloud platform services. For instance, recently, Infosys Limited announced its expansion plans in Asia Pacific by initiating a joint venture with Temasek – a Singapore based company. This joint venture can facilitate expansion of IBM in Southeast Asia in the software services marketplace, in turn adding another sales funnel to the SAP cloud platform services portfolio. Likewise, IBM Corporation continues to expand its cloud footprint across Sydney and Tokyo in Asia Pacific and other regions including UK, Germany, Dallas, Washington DC and Texas. Multi-zone cluster strategy of key vendors in the SAP cloud platform services is likely to augment the sales of SAP cloud platform services.

Demand for SAP cloud platform services is largely influenced by their capability in regulating processes under disruptive business models. SAP cloud platform services facilitating digital transformation, offer flexible software that enables quick adaptation. In addition, SAP cloud platform services bring about scalability in processes without altering existing software. SAP cloud platform services provide real-time business data along with agility in application development which can enhance business proficiency and profitability. This aspect continues to impact the need for scalable cloud services such as SAP cloud platform services.

Scope of SAP cloud platform services usability has increased with their use by startups, developers and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). In a bid to achieve faster ROI and profitability, these end users are leveraging the reach of SAP cloud platform services, which is expected to augur well for the SAP cloud platform services market. Pacific Drilling that delivers prototypes to end users has been able to enhance app creation by around 75 percent by using SAP cloud platform services. National Football League has adopted SAP cloud platform services (HANA) to provide statistics and figures to enthusiasts along with player analysis. Use of SAP cloud platform services has translated into a 45% growth of the NFL site in terms of usage and content consumption.

SAP cloud platform services market is expected to witness significant growth on the back of robust cloud architecture linking enterprise applications with next-gen technologies including machine learning, IoT and blockchain. Leveraging the benefit of cloud scalability, SAP cloud platform services can cover various tools including integration of new technologies and develop simple yet proactive platform that can adapt to workloads and strategies of end users using IoT.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes assessment on major vendors providing SAP cloud platform services. Key facets of the competition such as strategies, mergers and acquisitions, geographical reach, expansion plans and key financials are covered in this section of the SAP cloud platform services market report. The SAP cloud platform services market report includes profiles of SAP SE, IBM Corporation, ATOS SE and Infosys Limited, to name a few.

