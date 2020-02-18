Sanitary Pottery Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Huida Group, JOYOU, Jomoo, Bolina, SSWW and Forecast to 2026

Global Sanitary Pottery Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Sanitary Pottery Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 145 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
Sanitary pottery is a type of ceramics product that is mainly used for washroom in household, public facilities. It usually includes toilet, squatting pan, wall hung cistern, urinal, washbasin, bidet, etc. Sanitary pottery is a general name of the ceramics products for building sanitary facility. It includes some porcelain products which are used for sanitary facilities.
The Chinese sanitary pottery market is leading in Asia, the main products from producers are toilet, squatting pan, wall hung cistern, urinal, washbasin, bidet, mop sink, ceramic accessories, and there are some bath crocks is made by pottery materials, but we don’t include it because the price is much higher and the pottery bath crocks is not the main type. There are a lot of plants in China to produce sanitary pottery, both local brands and foreign brands. Currently, toilet, washbasin, squatting pan are the main product type of the sanitary pottery market with a production share of more than 90% in China, while the toilet is the largest market in 2014.
Get sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717618-global-sani…
Key players in China are Huida Group, JOYOU, Jomoo, Bolina, SSWW, Annwa, GJCY, SUNFD, Swell, Milim, HEGII, Htosn, CRW Bathrooms (CN), HCG (CN), Kohler (CN), TOTO (CN), American Standard (CN), etc. The Chinese top ten players have still less than 20% of the sanitary pottery market in 2014. And there are many small companies to produce sanitary pottery, in China.
Global Sanitary Pottery market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sanitary Pottery.
This report researches the worldwide Sanitary Pottery market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Sanitary Pottery breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Huida Group
JOYOU
Jomoo
Bolina
SSWW
HHHS
Annwa
GJCY
SUNFD
Swell
Milim
ARROW
HHSN
New Pearl
Suncoo
Monarch
HEGII
Htosn
CRW Bathrooms (CN)
HCG (CN)
Kohler (CN)
TOTO (CN)
American Standard (CN)
Faenza (CN)
Inax (CN)
Sanitary Pottery Breakdown Data by Type
By Materials of Sanitary Pottery
Clinker pottery
Refined pottery
Semi-porcelain
Pure-porcelain
By Types of Sanitary Pottery
Toilet
Squatting pan
Wall hung cistern
Urinal
Washbasin
Bidet
Mop sink
Ceramic Accessories
Other
Sanitary Pottery Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial place
Municipal public facilities
Household
Others
Sanitary Pottery Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Sanitary Pottery Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3717618-global-sanitary-po…
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Sanitary Pottery Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sanitary Pottery Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Sanitary Pottery Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Clinker pottery
1.4.3 Refined pottery
1.4.4 Semi-porcelain
1.4.5 Pure-porcelain
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Sanitary Pottery Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Commercial place
1.5.3 Municipal public facilities
1.5.4 Household
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………… https://www.openpr.com/news/1555931/Sanitary-Pottery-Global-Market-2019-Top-Key-Players-Huida-Group-JOYOU-Jomoo-Bolina-SSWW-and-Forecast-to-2026.html
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Huida Group
8.1.1 Huida Group Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sanitary Pottery
8.1.4 Sanitary Pottery Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 JOYOU
8.2.1 JOYOU Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sanitary Pottery
8.2.4 Sanitary Pottery Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Jomoo
8.3.1 Jomoo Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sanitary Pottery
8.3.4 Sanitary Pottery Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Bolina
8.4.1 Bolina Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sanitary Pottery
8.4.4 Sanitary Pottery Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 SSWW
8.5.1 SSWW Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sanitary Pottery
8.5.4 Sanitary Pottery Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 HHHS
8.6.1 HHHS Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sanitary Pottery
8.6.4 Sanitary Pottery Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)