Sanitary Napkin Vending Machine Market – Top players are HLL Lifecare Limited, Tendril Products, visagatech.com, Sanmak India

A sanitary napkin vending machine is an automatic self-service machine used for dispensing sanitary napkins against acceptance of coins. Its mechanical coin acceptor requires no electricity and is a single value coin acceptor. Sanitary napkin vending machines are easy to install. These machines are installed in public as well as in commercial places such as parks, shopping complexes, movie theaters, metro stations, hospitals, schools, colleges, bus stops, and others. Sanitary napkin vending machines are available in two mounting options: wall mounted and table top. The machine is made from metal and sturdy Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) plastic or a material which makes it vandal resistant. Manufacturers are expected to focus on untapped urban markets, and increasing their CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities related to women’s hygiene. In addition, manufacturers are distributing sanitary napkin vending machines free of cost in slums and rural areas along with conducting awareness programs. All these factors are expected to increase the sanitary napkin vending machine market demand for sanitary napkin vending machines across the world. Increasing women’s population, and increasing awareness about female hygiene and health issues are all expected to spur market attractiveness of sanitary napkin vending machines across the world. In addition, governments are encouraging manufacturers to increase their marketing strategies and conduct hygiene campaigns to change the perceptions of women and increase awareness about the health benefits of using sanitary napkins, thus accelerating the growth of the global sanitary napkin vending machine. Sanitary napkins are a basic need of women; but they perceive these products to be expensive. However, associations worldwide are making efforts to provide these products tax free and at a lower cost.

The sanitary napkin vending machine market can be segmented in terms of type, storage capacity, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the sanitary napkin vending machine market is segmented into wall mounted and table top. On the basis of storage capacity, the market can be classified into 10- 30 napkins, 31 – 50 napkins, 51 – 100 napkins, more than 100 napkins. Based on application, the sanitary napkin vending machine market is classified into schools, colleges & universities, shopping complexes and shopping malls, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the sanitary napkin vending machine market is segmented into online and offline. The offline market is expected to be the most dominant sanitary napkin vending machine market over the period of time due to the preference of consumers to experience the quality of the product physically. Online retail stores are projected to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period due to the rising preference toward online shopping among the population in recent years.

In terms of region, the global sanitary napkin vending machine market can be classified into Asia Pacific (India, China, and Japan), Europe (the U.K., France, and Germany), Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa), North America (the U.S. and Canada), and South America (Brazil). In Asia Pacific, most of the population lives in rural areas and usage of sanitary napkins is limited due to lack of awareness about health benefits of using sanitary napkins. In addition to this, women face health problems due to low menstrual hygiene. All these factors are expected to create huge opportunity for the sanitary napkin vending machine market during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global sanitary napkin vending machine market are HLL Lifecare Limited, Tendril Products, visagatech.com, Sanmak India, Washroom Hygiene Concepts Pvt. Ltd., Rentokil Initial plc, JP VEND TECH Pvt Ltd., CJS Portsmouth Ltd., CoreVend Ltd., Secure Vending Systems Limited, Flush Hygiene, Intelligent Vending Ltd, Natural UK Ltd, and Personnel Hygiene Services Limited.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.