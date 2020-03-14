Sandwich Panel System Market to Grow rapidly During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Sandwich panel systems are insulated roofing systems manufactured by combining layers of insulated composite materials with binding agents. The composite material between the layers of metals is of low density and is bonded under high pressure. Sandwich panel systems have the ability to protect the interior from extreme weather conditions, sound and fire hazards. Moreover, the durability, structural integrity, strong insulation properties and light weight of sandwich panel systems make them the preffered solution a number of applications. These systems are easy to install, require no maintenance and are cost effective, which make them a viable option over traditional panels, particularly in certain applications such as cold storage warehouses and rural area construction. Commercial, residential and industrial sectors and cold storage facilities and warehouses are prime end users of sandwich panel systems.

Sandwich Panel System Market: Drivers and Challenges

The growth of the sandwich panel systems market is predominantly driven by the expansion of infrastructural projects in developing economies. Housing recovery and new constructions are estimated to contribute significantly to commercial and residential construction sectors. Also, the need for easy and rapid construction solutions is slated to augment the growth of the sandwich panel systems market over the forecast period.

With consumer inclination towards better integrated building solutions with lower carbon emission and reduced lifetime costs, sandwich panel systems are estimated to witness widespread adoption in the coming years. Further, the market is expected to witness potential demand in rural areas, owing to the cost effectiveness and durable qualities of sandwich panel systems.

Government efforts towards rural development are also expected to contribute towards the growth of the sandwich panels market. Sandwich panel systems offer quite a level of thermal and water insulation. Thus, increasing awareness regarding energy efficient infrastructure and establishment of energy conservation rules by regulatory bodies, coupled with the enhanced thermal performance of these panels via innovation, could create notable opportunities for market players in the global sandwich panel system market over the projected period.

Sandwich Panel System Market: Segmentation

On the basis of composite type, the global sandwich panel system market has been segmented as:

Glass Wool Sandwich Panel System

Rock Wool Sandwich Panels System

Polyurethane/ Polyisocyanurate Sandwich Panels System

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sandwich Panels System

On the basis of application, the global sandwich panel system market has been segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Sandwich Panel System Market: Regional Outlook

South East Asia Pacific, China and India are expected to emerge as prominent regions in the sandwich panel system market, owing to the increasing number of large-scale residential as well as industrial infrastructural projects in the region, coupled with the increasing number of government subsidies for rural buildings. Post the recession in North America, the construction industry has been gaining momentum and is expected gain traction and witness positive trends in the coming years, specifically in the residential sector, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market for sandwich panel systems in the region, especially in the United States. The population in Europe is inclined towards the consumption of packaged foods and beverages, which require temperature-controlled infrastructures (warehouses). This has been fueling the unit sale of sandwich panel systems in the region. Thus, prominent players in the sandwich panel system market are strategically expanding their presence in Europe to gain better opportunities and a high market share. For instance, in the first quarter of 2018, Areco Group announced the acquisition of TPE Spirit Oy, a manufacturer of finished sandwich panel systems.

In the Middle East Africa, countries such as Oman, Iraq and Sudan register extremely high temperature areas and a sandwich panel system offers the ideal solution for new constructions. Therefore, the region is estimated to witness above average growth in the sandwich panel system market during the forecast period.

Sandwich Panel System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global sandwich panel system market identified across the value chain include: