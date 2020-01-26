SANDWICH BOARD MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025

Description:

The global Sandwich Board market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sandwich Board volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sandwich Board market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Sandwich Board in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Sandwich Board manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KIAN Company

Paroc

Metawell

Zamil

Kingspan

Plascore

Changhong

Polystrand

Huaao

EconCore

Ebert

Schutz Steel

IQ Engineering

Greatwall

Mosteel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Rock Wool Core

Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Core

Polyurethane (PUR) Core

Other

Segment by Application

Walls

Roofs

Facades

Ceilings

Floors

Other

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Sandwich Board

1.1 Definition of Sandwich Board

1.2 Sandwich Board Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sandwich Board Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Rock Wool Core

1.2.3 Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Core

1.2.4 Polyurethane (PUR) Core

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Sandwich Board Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Sandwich Board Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Walls

1.3.3 Roofs

1.3.4 Facades

1.3.5 Ceilings

1.3.6 Floors

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Sandwich Board Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Sandwich Board Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Sandwich Board Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Sandwich Board Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Sandwich Board Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Sandwich Board Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Sandwich Board Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Sandwich Board Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Sandwich Board Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Sandwich Board

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sandwich Board

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Sandwich Board

……..

8 Sandwich Board Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 KIAN Company

8.1.1 KIAN Company Sandwich Board Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 KIAN Company Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 KIAN Company Sandwich Board Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Paroc

8.2.1 Paroc Sandwich Board Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Paroc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Paroc Sandwich Board Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Metawell

8.3.1 Metawell Sandwich Board Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Metawell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Metawell Sandwich Board Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Zamil

8.4.1 Zamil Sandwich Board Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Zamil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Zamil Sandwich Board Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Kingspan

8.5.1 Kingspan Sandwich Board Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Kingspan Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Kingspan Sandwich Board Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Plascore

8.6.1 Plascore Sandwich Board Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Plascore Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Plascore Sandwich Board Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Changhong

8.7.1 Changhong Sandwich Board Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Changhong Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Changhong Sandwich Board Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Polystrand

8.8.1 Polystrand Sandwich Board Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Polystrand Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Polystrand Sandwich Board Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Huaao

8.9.1 Huaao Sandwich Board Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Huaao Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Huaao Sandwich Board Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 EconCore

8.10.1 EconCore Sandwich Board Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 EconCore Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 EconCore Sandwich Board Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Ebert

8.12 Schutz Steel

8.13 IQ Engineering

8.14 Greatwall

8.15 Mosteel

Continued…..

