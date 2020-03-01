Sanded Grout Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2018-2028

Sanded Grout Market Introduction

Sanded grout is generally a fluid with high density, which is generally used in the reinforcement of structures. Sanded grout contains silica sand, chemicals and inorganic aggregates. It is basically a cement-based polymer that resists cracking, shrinking and wear and tear. Sanded grout can be used in the joints of exterior and interior installations, such as walls, floors, ceilings, countertop, showers, pools and fountains. Based on the size of the sand used, Sanded grout is generally of two types. Sanded grout using fine sand is called finely sanded grout. Finely sanded grout is used in gaps ranging from 3 mm to 9 mm approximately. The quarry type sanded grout is another type that consists of coarser particles of sand and is used in gaps ranging from 9 mm to 13 mm approximately. Sanded grouts are used in a variety of applications, such as ceramic tiles, cement tiles, porcelain tiles, slates, pavers, quarry tiles, natural stones and glass tiles. Sanded grout is available in various colors in the market, which enables the use of sanded grout in a wide range of tiles.

Market Dynamic

Sanded grout is used in both residential as well as commercial constructions. The growth of the construction sector will help in the growth of sanded grout market. Sanded grout is available in a number of colors, which has enabled the use of sanded grout for different color tiles. This factor will help in the sales growth of the sanded grout market over the forecast period. Sanded grout can be used in both internal and external applications which makes it a versatile product. Various functions of sanded grouts, such as resistance to wear, shrinkage and cracking, will further help in boosting the sales of sanded grout. Colored grouts may impart stains on some surfaces, such as marble or granite, and due to this, the use of colored sanded grouts is avoided. This factor will limit the sales of sanded grout in substrates like marble or granite. Sanded grout cannot also be used over certain substrates, such as asbestos. This may further retard market growth of sanded grout over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

The growth in population in developing countries, such as China and India, is driving the construction industry. The growth of the construction industry in these countries is expected to help in the sales of sanded grout in near future. North America region has witnessed the crash of the housing market in the recent past. The housing market has recovered due to the various government incentives and special loans. The growth of the housing market in the North America region is expected to help in the growth of sanded grout market. The construction industry in Middle East and Africa region is growing at a fast rate due to the upcoming sport events. This factor is expected to boost the sales of sanded grout in the region.

Japan, being a disaster prone country, has made some new advancements in construction methods and construction industry. The moderately growing construction industry in Japan is expected to help in the market growth of sanded grout. The construction industry in Europe plays a key role in the growth of the economy of the region. The growth of the construction industry in Europe has been appreciable in recent years. The growth of the construction industry is expected to help in the sales growth of sanded grout over the forecast period.

List of Market Participants

Some of the market participants involved in the sanded grout market are listed below:

Parex USA, Inc

Lacticrite International, Inc

Mapei Corporation

Proflex Products, Inc

Ardex Group

Flextile Ltd

Bostik USA

Construction Chemicals Pty Ltd

ProSpec

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes,

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

