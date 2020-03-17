Sand Control Systems Market Global Analysis, Future Scope, Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments and Upcoming Opportunities till 2023

Market Scenario:

The MRFR analysis reveals that the global sand control systems market is expected to garner a healthy growth percentage of 4.7% during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023. The fluctuating pricing level of crude oil is accelerating the global market towards a positive direction.

Sand control systems are one of the biggest parts of the global oil and gas production process. This system help eradicate the production of sand in the wellbore. The system plays a highly important role in the process of completion and ensures the recovery of the performance and the productivity of the well. There are numerous techniques involved for curbing down the production of sand from wells. The choices of these techniques range from simplistic changes in operating practices to costly completions like sand consolidation or gravel packing.

Competitive landscape:

Welltec (Denmark),

Schlumberger Limited (France),

Oil States International (U.S.),

Halliburton Inc. (U.S.),

Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.),

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (U.S.),

Tendeka (U.K),

Weatherford International (Switzerland),

Packers Plus Energy Services Inc. (Canada),

National Oilwell Varco (U.S.)

Segmental Overview:

The global sand control systems market has been segmented based on technique, well type, application, and region.

By well type, the market divides into offshore and onshore well type segments. The onshore well type segment stands tall as the leader of the global market with the highest share under its belt. This is due to the presence of massive onshore oil & gas wells across the world. The offshore segment, however, is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the assessment period. This is primarily due to the growing level of deep and ultra deep-water drilling activities around the world.

By technique, the sand control systems market segments into Frac Pack, Gravel Pack, Inflow Control Devices, Sand Screens, and others. The gravel pack segment held the dominating share percentage of the market. This is due to the increasing instance of drilling of the oil and gas field across onshore regions. However, the inflow control devices segment is expected to grow during the forecast period at the fastest rate.

Offshore segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, mainly due to rising deep & ultra deepwater drilling activities, across the globe.

Regional Outlook:

The global sand control system market is geographically segmented across various key regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, to get a global understanding of the landscape.

The Asia Pacific region held the topmost position in the sand control system market with the largest share as per the 2017 study. The region is further anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period and continue to hold on to its primal spot in the global landscape. In various Asia Pacific countries like Myanmar, Australia, Malaysia, and Indonesia, the oil exploration activities are already underway and running. This is supporting the growth of the market in this region in an epic manner.

The Middle East & Africa region is another prime market for sand control systems. Herein, countries like Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and the UAE are the biggest drivers of the market by being some of the biggest oil and gas exporters around the world. The increasing investments placed by various major companies in this region is also aiding the overall growth of this regional market.

Industry Related News:

In March 2015, Halliburton’s Completion Tools business line launched the EquiFlow OptiSteam flow control device (FCD) for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) injectors. This advanced flow control technology helps operators maximize production efficiency and improve steam-oil ratio by balancing steam injection throughout the length of a completion.

In July 2017, National Oilwell Varco has launched the Bullmastiff Original (MO), an open hole, ball drop activated multistage frac system, which includes proppant and formation debris control. Preventing proppant flow back is achieved with the use of sand control systems that are exposed to post-frac to begin production. By using a mechanical method of sand control, the Bullmastiff MO increases well economics over the lifetime of the well by reducing surface facility requirements and providing production efficiencies.

