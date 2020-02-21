SAME-DAY SURGERY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Same-day Surgery is surgery that does not require an overnight hospital stay. The term “outpatient” arises from the fact that surgery patients may enter and leave the facility on the same day. The advantages of outpatient surgery over inpatient surgery include greater convenience and reduced costs.

In 2018, the global Same-day Surgery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Same-day Surgery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Same-day Surgery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Mayo Clinic

Massachusetts General Hospital

Mount Sinai Hospital

New York Presbyterian

University of Washington Medical Center

Cleveland Clinic

St Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Johns Hopkins Medicine

University of Maryland Medical

Taipei Veterans General Hospital

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Gastrointestinal

Cardiovascular

Neurological

Orthopedic

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Physician’s Office

Hospital OPDs

ASCs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Same-day Surgery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Same-day Surgery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Same-day Surgery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Gastrointestinal

1.4.3 Cardiovascular

1.4.4 Neurological

1.4.5 Orthopedic

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Same-day Surgery Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Physician’s Office

1.5.3 Hospital OPDs

1.5.4 ASCs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Same-day Surgery Market Size

2.2 Same-day Surgery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Same-day Surgery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Same-day Surgery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Mayo Clinic

12.1.1 Mayo Clinic Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Same-day Surgery Introduction

12.1.4 Mayo Clinic Revenue in Same-day Surgery Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Mayo Clinic Recent Development

12.2 Massachusetts General Hospital

12.2.1 Massachusetts General Hospital Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Same-day Surgery Introduction

12.2.4 Massachusetts General Hospital Revenue in Same-day Surgery Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Massachusetts General Hospital Recent Development

12.3 Mount Sinai Hospital

12.3.1 Mount Sinai Hospital Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Same-day Surgery Introduction

12.3.4 Mount Sinai Hospital Revenue in Same-day Surgery Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Mount Sinai Hospital Recent Development

12.4 New York Presbyterian

12.4.1 New York Presbyterian Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Same-day Surgery Introduction

12.4.4 New York Presbyterian Revenue in Same-day Surgery Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 New York Presbyterian Recent Development

12.5 University of Washington Medical Center

12.5.1 University of Washington Medical Center Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Same-day Surgery Introduction

12.5.4 University of Washington Medical Center Revenue in Same-day Surgery Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 University of Washington Medical Center Recent Development

12.6 Cleveland Clinic

12.6.1 Cleveland Clinic Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Same-day Surgery Introduction

12.6.4 Cleveland Clinic Revenue in Same-day Surgery Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Cleveland Clinic Recent Development

12.7 St Jude Children’s Research Hospital

12.7.1 St Jude Children’s Research Hospital Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Same-day Surgery Introduction

12.7.4 St Jude Children’s Research Hospital Revenue in Same-day Surgery Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 St Jude Children’s Research Hospital Recent Development

12.8 Johns Hopkins Medicine

12.8.1 Johns Hopkins Medicine Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Same-day Surgery Introduction

12.8.4 Johns Hopkins Medicine Revenue in Same-day Surgery Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Johns Hopkins Medicine Recent Development

12.9 University of Maryland Medical

12.9.1 University of Maryland Medical Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Same-day Surgery Introduction

12.9.4 University of Maryland Medical Revenue in Same-day Surgery Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 University of Maryland Medical Recent Development

Continued…..



