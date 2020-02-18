Salon Software 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Salon Software Market 2019
This report studies the Salon Software market. Professionals working in the salon industry are often so occupied with helping customers that, at times, it can be difficult for them to manage multiple customer appointments. This problem is exacerbated during peak hours.
That’s where salon management software can help. A salon management solution helps salon professionals manage their appointments and easily reschedule appointments or take requests for new ones, which can help maximize the efficiency and profitability of their business.
USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Salon Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 34.72% of global market in 2016, while Europe was 33.17%, and Southeast Asia is followed with the share about 8.56%.
Millennium, Salon Iris, Booker, Phorest Salon Software are the key suppliers in the global Salon Software market. Top 5 took up about 19.26% of the global market share in 2016.
Each of the Salon Software manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. To achieve better sales businesses, Salon Software manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.
In 2018, the global Salon Software market size was 340 million US$ and it is expected to reach 890 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Salon Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Salon Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Rosy
Millennium
Booker
Phorest Salon Software
Intelligent Salon Software
SpaGuru
Acuity Scheduling
ProSolutions Software
Shortcuts Software
Insight Salon Software
SimpleSpa
Hive
Salon Iris
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Businesses and Individual Professionals
Midsize Businesses
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Salon Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Salon Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small Businesses and Individual Professionals
1.5.3 Midsize Businesses
1.5.4 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Salon Software Market Size
2.2 Salon Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Salon Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Salon Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Rosy
12.1.1 Rosy Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Salon Software Introduction
12.1.4 Rosy Revenue in Salon Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Rosy Recent Development
12.2 Millennium
12.2.1 Millennium Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Salon Software Introduction
12.2.4 Millennium Revenue in Salon Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Millennium Recent Development
12.3 Booker
12.3.1 Booker Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Salon Software Introduction
12.3.4 Booker Revenue in Salon Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Booker Recent Development
12.4 Phorest Salon Software
12.4.1 Phorest Salon Software Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Salon Software Introduction
12.4.4 Phorest Salon Software Revenue in Salon Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Phorest Salon Software Recent Development
12.5 Intelligent Salon Software
12.5.1 Intelligent Salon Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Salon Software Introduction
12.5.4 Intelligent Salon Software Revenue in Salon Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Intelligent Salon Software Recent Development
12.6 SpaGuru
12.6.1 SpaGuru Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Salon Software Introduction
12.6.4 SpaGuru Revenue in Salon Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 SpaGuru Recent Development
12.7 Acuity Scheduling
12.7.1 Acuity Scheduling Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Salon Software Introduction
12.7.4 Acuity Scheduling Revenue in Salon Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Acuity Scheduling Recent Development
12.8 ProSolutions Software
12.8.1 ProSolutions Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Salon Software Introduction
12.8.4 ProSolutions Software Revenue in Salon Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 ProSolutions Software Recent Development
12.9 Shortcuts Software
12.9.1 Shortcuts Software Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Salon Software Introduction
12.9.4 Shortcuts Software Revenue in Salon Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Shortcuts Software Recent Development
12.10 Insight Salon Software
12.10.1 Insight Salon Software Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Salon Software Introduction
12.10.4 Insight Salon Software Revenue in Salon Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Insight Salon Software Recent Development
Continued…..
