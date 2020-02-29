The report studies the “Salon Chairs Market” worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions. The intelligent report also anticipates that the market would grow at a constructive CAGR until 2028. In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, Fact.MR has included a new report titled “Salon Chairs Market Offering Trends, Share, Size, Growth Until the End of 2028”. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

A recent Fact.MR study foretells the salon chair market to record an expansion at 5.7% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2028). Salon chair continues to witness increased traction in franchised salon chain and non-franchised salon chain end-use sectors. However, growth in independent salon end-use sector is also expected to be impressive.

A growing demand for salon chairs market by different mechanisms, especially in the hydraulic salon chairs segment, is offered by companies to both employees and customers are expected to boost the salon chair market. Salons are anticipated to use different types of salon chairs for different purposes as shampoo, dryer, manicure and pedicure that should benefit the global salon chair market

All-purpose salon chair segment is expected to be valued at US$ 449.3 Mn by 2028 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is also the leading contributor to the overall salon chair market. This segment accounts for 34.1% market share in the overall salon chair market in terms of product type and will continue to maintain its significant market share in the forecast years.

On the basis of reclining type, hydraulic reclining salon chairs segment is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Electric reclining salon chairs segment is estimated to account for the highest growth of 6.7% by 2018-end.

Fact.MR has provided some insightful information related to the salon chair market through various frameworks and illustrations. Some of the USPs of report on Salon chair market include supply chain, cost structure, pricing analysis, top countries in retail and their retail sales growth, Porter’s five forces analysis, pest analysis, forecast scenario, investment feasibility matrix, competitor footprint matrix, market competition structure, salon penetration per 1000 people, opportunity analysis, product lifecycle, and wheel of fortune.

The APEJ region is estimated to account for the highest market share in the global salon chair market in 2017 and this share is expected to grow at a massive rate, causing the APEJ market to grab even higher market share in salon chair market by the end of 2028. This highly populous continent is spearheaded by the rapid economic growth in China, India and South Korea and customers in these countries will continue to demand maximum salon chair.

Fact.MR has profiled some of the most prominent companies active in the global salon chair market such as Lcl Beauty Inc., Takara Belmont, Walcut, Pibbs Industries, Belvedere USA, Collins Manufacturing Company, Continuum Footspas LLC, Buy-Rite Beauty Inc., Salon Ambience, J&A USA Inc, Pietranera, Gammabross, Jeffco Salon Equipment, LLC, Keller International and Salon Furniture Warehouse. Some of the major strategies adopted by key players in the market include product innovation, mergers & acquisitions and expansion.

