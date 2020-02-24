Saliva Collection Devices and Diagnostic Market Global Size Expansion to 2023 – by AboGen, Inc., Neogen Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, etc

Detection devices are seeing an uptick in demand currently due to the general awareness of end users about various health ailments and their readiness to seek appropriate treatment for those diseases. Market reports linked to the medical device industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on other industry verticals that outlines the current market scenarios. The market is forecasted to achieve a CAGR of 10% while netting revenues worth USD 2630.8 million approximately by the end of the forecast period.

As saliva is an optimal translational research tool and diagnostic mode for diagnostics, the demand for saliva collection devices and diagnostics is gaining substantial momentum globally. The application of saliva collection devices in the detection of breast cancer, periodontitis, salivary gland diseases, oral cancer, HIV, hepatitis, and HCV is expected to boost the demand of the market in the coming years. The approval of approval of salivary disease biomarkers is a key factor that will add further push to the market’s growth.

Key Players – Dashboard

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Saliva Collection Devices and Diagnostic Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Competitive Analysis

The key success factors and participants' tendencies are increasingly rising by the strategies being used by market competitors. The alterations seen in terms of strategy execution and creation are altering the development pace of the market. The evolution patterns are revised in tandem to the customer preferences to realize the greatest growth, and in the long run, viability. The framework for growth plans has stimulated the market for potential new entrants. The improvement in the products and services is the foremost factor intensifying the market's productivity and leading the trends that are achieving intensity in the market. The inequalities in the market are filled due to the application of apt supply chain strategies. The improved level of emphasis on the diversity of products is increasing the number of customers in the market significantly.

The eminent contenders in the saliva collection and diagnostic market are AboGen, Inc., Neogen Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Oasis Diagnostics Corporation, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Alere, and others

Industry Updates:

Oct 2018 The Edmonton Police Service has declared they will be buying roadside testing devices to assess marijuana consumption. Edmonton police will be procuring the Drager DrugTest 5000, a device that measures THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis), amphetamines and cocaine levels in saliva. The device was green-lit by the federal government in Canada recently.

Market Segments

The saliva collection and diagnostic market globally has been segmented on the basis of collection, application, end user and regions. On the basis of site of collection, the market comprises of parotid gland collection devices, submandibular/sublingual gland collection devices, minor salivary glands collection devices among others. On the basis of application, the saliva collection and diagnostic market consists of forensics, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and others. On the basis of end users, the saliva collection and diagnostic market consists of general practice, dentistry, laboratories among others. The regions that are included in the market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the saliva collection and diagnostic market comprises of regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The North American region is the major market for saliva collection and diagnostic market. The North American market for Saliva collection and diagnostic is anticipated to develop at a rapid CAGR of 10.7 percent. This is owing to the growing prevalence of diabetic patients in the region. The European region is the second principal market for saliva collection and diagnostic market. Whereas, the European market is anticipated to be the next major market for the saliva collection and diagnostic market which is anticipated to attain revenues worth US$ 7,008.4 by the end of the forecast period.

