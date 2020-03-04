Sales Tax Software Global Market 2019, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Sales Tax Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database

Sales Tax Software helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, VAT, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements. Cloud-based Sales Tax Software solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the North America and internationally.

Global Sales Tax Software market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Avalara

Vertex, Inc.

SOVOS

AccurateTax.com

EGov Systems

CFS Tax Software

Xero

Thomson Reuters

Exactor

Wolters Kluwer

FedTax

Sales Tax DataLINK

PrepareLink LLC

LumaTax

LegalRaasta.com

Service Objects

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

Small Business

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Major Type as follows:

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Avalara

3.1.1 Company Information

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Vertex, Inc.

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 SOVOS

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 AccurateTax.com

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 EGov Systems

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 CFS Tax Software

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Xero

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Thomson Reuters

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Exactor

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Wolters Kluwer

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 FedTax

3.11.1 Company Information

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Sales Tax DataLINK

3.12.1 Company Information

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.12.4 Recent Development

3.13 PrepareLink LLC

3.13.1 Company Information

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.13.4 Recent Development

3.14 LumaTax

3.14.1 Company Information

3.14.2 Product & Services

3.14.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.14.4 Recent Development

3.15 LegalRaasta.com

3.15.1 Company Information

3.15.2 Product & Services

3.15.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.16 Service Objects

3.16.1 Company Information

3.16.2 Product & Services

3.16.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

4 Major Application

4.1 Small Business

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Small Business Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Midsize Enterprise

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Midsize Enterprise Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Large Enterprise

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Large Enterprise Market Size and Forecast

Continued….

Release ID: 505329