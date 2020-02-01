Sales Scenario of Global Diphenyl Oxide Market to Remain Positive Through 2022

Diphenyl oxide also known as DPO or diphenyl ether is a an organic compound with the chemical formula O(C6H5)2. Like other phenyl rings, diphenyl oxide is subject to various reactions like hydroxylation, halogenation, nitration, Friedel Crafts alkylation and sulfonation. Diphenyl oxide is a colorless sticky liquid with a pleasant odor. Diphenyl oxide may sink or float in water depending on its density. Freezing point of diphenyl oxide is approximately 81°F. Diphenyl Oxide is easily reactive with oxidizing materials. Diphenyl Oxide can be used as a heat transfer medium when mixed with biphenyl. Such a mixture is used as heat transfer medium due to its high temperature range. Production of polyamide and polyimide also involves the use of diphenyl oxide when used in the production of phenoxathiin. Moreover, diphyenyl oxide is also used as a flame retardant in the production and manufacturing of reinforced plastics and paints. Diphenyl oxide is a key product used as a raw material in the manufacturing of various industrial products namely fragrances, chemical intermediates, flame retardants and heat transfer fluids.

The global diphenyl oxide market can be segmented on the basis of raw materials, applications, and regions. On the basis of raw materials, the global diphenyl oxide market can be segmented into copper, potassium hydroxide, chlorobenzene, phenol, cupric sulfate, sodium hydroxide and hydrochloric acid. On account of applications, the global diphenyl oxide market can be segmented into production of heat transfer fluids, fragrance materials and flame retardants. On the basis of regions, the global diphenyl oxide market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan.

The global diphenyl market is mainly driven by the increasing use of perfumes in soaps and detergents. The high growth in solar power market is also driving the growth of the global diphenyl oxide market. Increasing use of diphenyl oxide in flavoring substances, perfume chemicals and heat transfer liquids are another major factors fuelling the growth of the global diphenyl oxide market. Moreover, low reactivity, low polarity, high solvency, pleasant odor, high thermal stability, high boiling point and high purity (around 99.99%) are some other factors driving the growth of the global diphenyl oxide market. Another major driver boosting the growth of the global diphenyl oxide market is the low prices of diphenyl oxide thus soap and detergent industries are deploying diphenyl oxide as the key fragrant.

One of the key reasons catalyzing the decline in growth of the global diphenyl oxide market is its hazardous character. Inhalation of pure diphenyl oxide may cause nausea because of disagreeable odor of pure diphenyl oxide. Another challenge faced by the diphenyl oxide market is the high combustible character of diphenyl oxide which is forcing the consumers to switch to other products similar to diphenyl oxide. Raw material pricing fluctuations may act as another restraint in the growth of global diphenyl oxide market.

Some of the major players involved in the manufacturing of diphenyl oxide are Solutia Inc., Eastman chemical company, Beijing Hua Yang Zhicheng Technology Co., Ltd., Eurolabs Limited, Leancare Ltd., Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Inc., 2A Pharma Chem USA, Capot Chemical Co. Ltd., ABCR GmbH & CO. KG and others.