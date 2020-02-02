Sales Revenue of Vehicle Mounted Computers Market to Surge in the Near Future Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries

The integration of new technologies and devices can bring new opportunities for warehouse vendors to gain sustainability in the competitive supply chain market. A large number of organizations that use mobile computing technology to gain flexibility are competing in the market to develop and adopt technologies that can help them maintain a competitive edge in the market. Companies are adopting technology devices such as vehicle-mounted computers to help warehouse businesses to gain high traction in the market. Vehicle-mounted computers are those that provide industrial-grade computing solutions for operations such as warehouse management, transportation, manufacturing, mining management and Port Management. Vehicle-mounted computers are designed with an advanced platform to cater the needs of managing operations for warehouse management and distribution centers. The vehicle-mounted computers can be deployed on windows as well as android platform and can be connected through Wi-Fi. These vehicle-mounted computers provide high connectivity throughout the operations so that workers can stay connected to data all the time and have complete access to the data and business applications. The market for vehicle-mounted computers is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period due to the high demand for flexible warehouse solutions, high adoption of advanced technology in the retail sector and increased labor efficiency. The rise in the number of warehouses every year and high growth of supply chain sector is driving the growth of vehicle-mounted computers market.

Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The vehicle-mounted computers are highly flexible and powerful solutions that can be expanded based on the application requirement. These solutions help warehouse vendors to increase the efficiency of their work. Such factors are driving the growth of the vehicle-mounted computers market. Also, the vehicle-mounted computers help users to complete the task faster and more accurately further driving the growth of the vehicle-mounted computers market.

The integration of new technologies within existing infrastructure and lack of understanding of the system is the primary concern for players in the vehicle-mounted computers market. Also, High investment of cost and time associated with the initial setup of vehicle-mounted computers are expected to hamper their adoption rates. The time taken to set up the initial database is very high. This, in turn, is expected to impede the growth of the vehicle-mounted computers market, to an extent.

Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on applications of Vehicle-Mounted Computers in Market:

Inventory Management

Asset Tracking

Picking and Put away

Receiving

Warehouse Management

Others

Segmentation based on operating system of Vehicle-Mounted Computers in Market:

Widows

Android

Others

Segmentation based on connectivity of Vehicle-Mounted Computers in Market:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

GPS

CAN bus

Others

Segmentation based on industry in Vehicle-Mounted Computers in Market:

Education

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Energy

Retail

Transportation

Others

Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the vehicle-mounted computers market are Zebra Technology Corporation, Honeywell International, Advantech Co., Ltd., Schmidt & Co., (Hong Kong) Limited, Intermec, Inc., Solzon Corporation, JLT Mobile Computers AB, NEXCOM International Co., Ltd. insignia Pty Ltd. And Datalogic S.p.A..

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, vehicle-mounted computers market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to the largest market of the vehicle-mounted computers. The majority of the vehicle-mounted computers vendor such as Zebra Technology Corporation, Honeywell International, and Intermec, Inc. is based in the North America region. The warehouse management market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by the high demand of efficient and flexible devices for warehouse operation in the various mobile-computers segment including vehicle-mounted computers. Rising disposable incomes in countries in the regions as mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of Vehicle-Mounted Computers market in these regions in the near future.