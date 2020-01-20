Sales Revenue of Pest Control Products And Services Market to Receive a Fillip Owing to Burgeoning Demand During the Forecast Period

Chemical pest control methods are being used within the household environments and in the agricultural sector for a very long time. As chemical pest control products and services help kill pests quickly, farmers prefer them for eliminating the entire pest population almost instantaneously, by simply administering the chemical in the environment occupied by the pest. Furthermore, these chemicals are extensively used by farmers to control or kill specific pests in farms. Key pest control services providers are focused towards introducing new non-food based mechanical traps, with a view to replace the existing food-based ones that are more prone to infestation by insects, and thus create a hygienic environment.

In 2014, FuturA GmbH Vertriebsgesellschaft, a Germany-based pest equipment manufacturer, introduced two aromatized plastic baits namely: Nara Lure– designed for use in Kness mouse traps and Nara Bloc used for both rats and mice. These are some of the significant findings that are presented in a novel and comprehensive report released by Persistence Market Research that is titled as ‘Pest Control Products and Services Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2026’. In addition, this detailed report also throws light on the qualitative aspects of this market in the form of a comprehensive section on the market dynamics operating in the global pest control products and services market. These market dynamics underline the various factors that encourage or inhibit the growth of this market. As per the figures available in this report, the global pest control products and services market was valued at US$ 17,931.7 Mn in 2017 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 28,590 Mn in 2026 end, displaying a CAGR of 5.3% during the period of assessment 2017-2026.

Global Pest Control Products and Services Market: Dynamics

Favorable weather conditions in different countries and rising consumer demand for pesticides owing to increasing pest infestation rate are the factors expected to fuel demand for pest control products and services worldwide. Demand for pest control products and services is highly seasonal and vulnerable to local weather conditions. In countries such as Australia, demand for pest control products and services is generally high at the beginning of October. Also, growing number of international tourists is also a major factor expected to increase uptake of pest control products and services in the commercial sector.

However, due to the implementation of strict government regulations in order to limit the levels of chemical toxicity and limit the use of highly toxic pesticides to reduce their harmful impact on public health and environment is a factor that is restraining the growth of this market, especially in the developed countries. In 2012, EU introduced the REACH and Biocidal Products Regulation to ensure safe use of pesticides with limited exposure to human, food, and wildlife.

Global Pest Control Products and Services Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global pest control products and services market is segmented on the basis of application type, end user, product type, service type and region.

Ant control segment is expected to be valued at US$ 3,353.2 Mn by 2026, registering a robust CAGR over the forecast period.

In 2017, mechanical control segment was valued at US$ 3,407 Mn and is estimated to reach US$ 5,399.9 Mn by the end of 2026, reflecting a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

The industrial segment was valued at US$ 3,205.5 Mn in 2017 and is forecasted to demonstrate a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

Rodenticides segment is expected to be valued at US$ 7,062.2 Mn by 2026, expanding at a robust CAGR during the forecast period.

North America pest control products and services market is expected to be valued at US$ 12,736.6 Mn by 2026 and is expected to be the most lucrative market.

Global Pest Control Products and Services Market: Competition Landscape

The global pest control products and services market report profiles some of the key players that are functioning in this market in the competition landscape section of the report. Some of the key players that have been profiled include Ecolab Inc., Rollins Inc., Rentokil Initial Plc., Service Master Global Holdings, Inc. (Terminix), Massey Services Inc., Arrow Exterminators Inc., Sanix Incorporated, Asante Inc., Dodson Brothers Exterminating Company Incorporated, Target Specialty Products, Pelsis Ltd., Killgerm Ltd., WinField Solutions, LLC and Univer Inc.