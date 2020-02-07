Sales Revenue of Medicated Shampoo Market to Surge in the Near Future Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries

Global Medicated Shampoo Market Outlook
The global hair care market has been surging year-on-year in terms of value sales. As of 2017, the global haircare market is being valued at US$ 85.53 billion. The overall market growth has been characterized by various factors such as the rapid emergence of the various brand in hair care market, continuous evolution of existing product offering, consumers’ rising concerns over various hair problems etc. Over the consumers are enduring with various hair problems such as hair loss, dandruff, dryness of hair etc. Hence consumers are figuring out ways to encounter such problems. Owing to consumers’ rising concerns over various hair problems, manufacturers are coming up with various innovative products which cater to the needs and requirements of its target segments. Medicated shampoo is one such product that has been traction in the global market for the same reasons amongst the target segments.
Global Medicated Shampoo Market: Reasons for Covering this Title
Owing to consumers’ exposure to excessive sunlight, unhygienic environment and other harmful chemicals in day-to-day life, there have been growing concerns over various hair related problems caused due to it. As a result, over the past couple of years, the world has witnesses rise in demand for various hair care products which also triggered demand for medicated shampoos as well. Medicated shampoo provide solution various hair related problems. Medicated shampoo is being designed to treat various fungal infections affecting the scalp. Medicated shampoo is used to conditions like stubborn dandruff and psoriasis. Medicated shampoo is also used to control flaky, itchy scalp which the consumer encounter in day-to-day life. Medicated shampoo also has its critical application even in the pet care industry.
Global Medicated Shampoo: Market Segmentation
On the basis of nature, the global Medicated Shampoo market has been segmented as –
- Natural
- Conventional
On the basis of function, the global Medicated Shampoo market has been segmented as –
- Anti-dandruff treatment
- Psoriasis treatment
- Ant-dryness of scalp
- Ant- hair fall treatment
- Treatment of itchy scalp
- Others (Pet Care)
On the basis of end use, the global Medicated Shampoo market has been segmented as –
- Household
- Commercial
- Salon & Spa
- Hospitals & Clinics
On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Medicated Shampoo market has been segmented as –
- Wholesaler/Distributors
- Indirect
- Hypermarket/Supermarket
- Specialty Stores
- Independent Stores
- Online Store
Global Medicated Shampoo Market: Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global Medicated Shampoo market are Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (Neutrogena), Coty Inc.(Nioxin), CEVA ANIMAL HEALTH LLC, Summers Laboratories, Inc., Sanofi-aventis Groupe, Farnam Companies, Inc., Avalon Natural Products, Inc., Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, Procter & Gamble (Head & Shoulders), Maruho Co. Ltd among others.
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
- CIS and Russia
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
Medicated Shampoo Market: Key Trends
Most of the major shareholding companies for medicated shampoo has been strategizing on new and innovative products which cater to the varying needs and requirements of the target customers.
Medicated Shampoo Market: Key Developments
- In 2017, Head & Shoulders launched a new variant of medicated shampoo under the company brand name Head & Shoulders Men Ultra which promises various hair care functionalities such as maximum oil control, instant scalp, hair booster etc.
- In 2017, Maruho Co. Ltd announced the launch of topical scalp psoriasis treatment “Comclo® Shampoo 0.05%” for the Japanese market.
