Sales Revenue of Gas Detection System Market to Surge in the Near Future Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries

Gas Detection system is a combination of equipment or machines that detect, measure and indicate the concentration of certain gases in the air via different technologies. They are usually engaged to avoid toxic exposure and fire. Gas detectors are usually battery operated devices and are found in commercial spaces for safety purpose.

Gas detectors work by signifying high level of gases through a series of audible or visible indicators like alarms. The gas detector system consist of a sensor and an alarm. The sensor responses serves as a reference point or a scale. When the sensor response exceed a particular level which is already set, the alarm gets triggered to caution the user. All gas detecting system serves the similar objective however while making a purchase one must consider the sensor technology used.

Rising safety concerning Industrial well as commercial spaces is the major driver for gas detection systems. Additionally tremendous infrastructure development undertaken by developing economies like India, Middle East and Brazil will also drive the growth in future. Developing nations in Middle East like KSA and UAE have undertaken high infrastructure development activities to shift their economic focus to reduce their dependence on oil. This in turn will result in high demand for gas detection system as there will be new commercial spaces during the upcoming years.

Global gas detection system market can be segmented on the basis of end use ie

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Gas detectors are also used on welding shops to detect combustibles and toxins, nuclear plant is also a major consumer of gas detector system.

Whenever toxic or combustible gases are a part of industrial process or a byproduct of it they pose a threat to people and surroundings. Industrial segment can further be divided as

Oil and Gas

Petrochemicals

Specialty chemicals

Industrial Refrigeration

Water and Wastewater treatment

Plastics and Fibers

Pulp and printing

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Other Industrial Processes

Another segmentation for Gas detection system is on the basis of technologies used which normally include

Catalytic sensors – Used to detect combustible gases like hydrocarbon and works via catalytic oxidation

Infrared Sensors OR IR Detectors- Works via system of transmitters and receivers to detect combustible gases like hydrocarbon vapors

This market can further be divided on the basis of region which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APAC, and Middle & Africa. APAC and Middle East is anticipated to be the most lucrative market for gas detection system due to increasing industrialization and commercial activities. Growing countries like India, UAE and KSA are heavily investing in commercial and industrial infrastructure to gain economy.

