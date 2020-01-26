Sales Revenue of Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market to Surge in the Near Future Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries

A suite of technologies which provide application visibility, security, acceleration and availability is known as Application Delivery Network (ADN). It is an amalgamation of application delivery control and WAN optimization. The application delivery controller (ADC) device resides at the data center end of ADN and is used for monitoring and controlling the application performance and traffic. As ADC is placed in between the cluster of web servers it facilitates load balancing when there is demand for application mixture across several locations in the network. When degradation across one path occurs, application delivery network automatically routes its requests along the next best trail. ADN helps in payload reduction by using optimized connections for less bandwidth usage and faster speeds. This consequently reduces server costs and bandwidth and helps to improve the customer experience.

Technologies such as Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) technology are being adopted by enterprises, which enable the employees to share critical business data over their iPads, smart phones and laptops among others. However, current corporate networks are not designed to handle large application traffic. Hence, ADN is being used by network vendors in order to address these requirements which offload application provisioning to a secure external network that provides reliable application delivery without latency and load. Factors such as rising demand for cost-effective networks and need for application performance scaling and security helps to drive the growth of ADN market. However, the growth in end-user devices and mobile connections may affect the market growth. Furthermore, the significant increase in mobile data traffic and rising migration towards cloud is expected to create an opportunity for application delivery network.

Several companies are coming up with AND solutions which helps to maintain the competition in the ADN market. For instance, ADN solution developed by Cisco Systems, Inc. focuses on improving business agility and lower the application delivery cost. Some of the other key players in the market include Dell, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Array Networks among others.

