Sales of Wetting Agent Market to Surge in the Coming Years Owing to Growing Adoption Across End-use Industries

Given the increasing commercial value of wetting agent in various industries, manufacturers are finding the need to not just bring innovation in new products but also extend their geographical reach for business expansion and development.

Introduction of New Products to Strengthen Capabilities of Fulfilling Changing Needs

Need for better wetting performance and quicker wetting has become a major requirement for customers. Moreover, the increasing demand for odorless surfactants has been fueling innovations in the wetting agent market. With the transforming needs of the consumers, the wetting agent providers are finding the need to increasingly transform their product offerings to ensure that they can improve the way they customer’s needs are taken care of. For instance, the globally recognized chemical company, SABIC added the innovative non-iconic surfactant to its leading portfolio of fluid products. The product is an effective detergent, emulsifier, and wetting agent finding considerable application in home care and the textile industry.

Furthermore, the wetting agent is also being used as a base in new products providing key prospects for the manufacturers in the wetting agent market. For instance, the Profounda, Inc. launched its new lubricating drops, which are the wetting agent based nasal moisturizers. Such differentiating wetting agent applications are expected to offer greater avenues of expansion for wetting agent manufacturers.

The application of wetting agent in agricultural sector is expected to gain greater traction in the coming years. New technology and formulations are expected to provide wider scope for the wetting agent companies. The need for efficient and good-quality crop production is amongst the key requirements for which advanced products are being introduced. For instance, the recently introduced Soax Advanced wetting agent, by Oasis Grower Solutions, is a liquid surfactant that is well-formulated to assure the uniformity in the ratio of air and water throughout the overall root zone. This wetting agent reduces spot drying occurrence, prevents formation of water sockets, and enhances the capacity of holding water. Such applications are expected to drive the demand for wetting agent across various end-use industries.

Leading Economies to Illustrate Production Opportunities for the Future

While the market is analyzed for key regions, owing to the increasing production facilities in regions such as Europe and North America, the production of wetting agent in these regions can see effective opportunities owing to major players in the wetting agent market finding production scope in these regions.

Evonik Industries AG, another wetting agent market player has been showcasing significant growth in the chemical sector which could strengthen its hold in the wetting agent market too. The new production facility such as the ones in North America and Germany for its other chemical offerings are expected to offer new future opportunities for the company in those regions.

Major manufacturers Showcasing Considerable Developments: Steady Future Opportunities Could be Expected

The key player in the wetting agent market include ALASIA Chemicals, Hexion Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., The DOW Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Arkema SA, Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd, Huntsman Corporation, Mani Agro Chemicals, Ashland Inc., and BYK-Chemie GmbH. Investment and expansion strategies have been a key aspect for the companies as they modify their business models to cater to the transforming and fluctuating market. Companies are seen investing in flourishing segments and regions to ensure fruitful business growth.

Huntsman Corporation, a wetting agent provider was seen expanding its business in Saud Arabia, with a Diglycolamine agent joint venture with Zamil Group. Their diglycolamine agent can help produce amine salts, surfactants, wetting agent and others. Such joint ventures are expected to enhance the company’s contribution in the wetting agent market with steps taken towards improving their offerings to the consumers in the market.

New product development strategy has been a major factor that supports the wetting agent manufacturers to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, the BASF launched their new wetting agent Bascal HP 100 that is designed for overcoming the challenges occurred in multi-effect distillation (MED) desalination plants.

The Dow Chemical Company has also been illustrating tremendous growth with nearly 10 percent increase in organic sales and the company has stated a considerable performance from all domains which explains a steady future for the company’s wetting agent market contribution.

Classification of Wetting Agent Market to Determine the Promising Segments

The wetting agent market is segmented based on the type of product and application to obtain a clearer understanding of the market in terms of its subdivisions.