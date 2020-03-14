Sales of Tire Curing Press Market to Increase from Top End-use Industries During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Tire Curing Press Market: Introduction

Mobility has turned out to be the megatrend of the 21st century across the globe. The global tire market is growing significantly owing to the increasing demand for mobility around the world. In the times of increasing energy prices, saving energy, along with protecting the environment, would also help in significant cost-reduction for the machine user. Furthermore, tire production machinery, tire curing presses or extruders, must contribute to energy-efficient, economical, reliable, and secure production processes as much as possible.

The manufacturing of a tire involves different production processes including raw material mixing and rubber sheet molding. A tire curing press machine is used to apply substantial pressure and heat to mold the outer surface of the tire to form trademarks and grooves along with other designs and finalizing the curing of rubber of the tire by a chemical reaction. The selection of a tire curing press depends upon the control system type, green tire stands type, heating process, applications such as floor erection or foundation pit erection, and operating cavities type among others. Tire curing presses come with a long column design with a locking and squeeze system as per specifications that provides both independent and common controlled presses.

Tire Curing Press Market: Dynamics

Larger hydraulic tire curing presses can replace the conventional and old machines with the same space requirement, thereby providing flexibility and increasing the turnout based on considerably shorter cycle times. Furthermore, tire curing presses are smart and flexible enough to respond with increased number of tire types and sizes which is estimated to drive the global tire curing press market during the forecast period. Advancements in tire curing press offer technological edge with competitive advantages to the manufacturers, thus attributing to substantial growth of the global tire curing press market over the forecast period. Moreover, the integration of multiple functions and easy-to-service design will propel the demand for tire curing presses in the near future.

The rising demand for durable tires associated with the growing automotive production in the Asia Pacific region, majorly in countries such as China, Japan, and India, to fuel the global tire curing press market over the forecast period. Further, tire curing press is used to mold and produce tires for various vehicles such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

However, the lack of skilled labor to perform required complex operations and functions is expected to hamper the growth of the global tire curing press market during the forecast period.

Tire Curing Press Market: Segmentation

The global tire curing press market can be segmented into product type, application, and vehicle type. On the basis of product type, the global tire curing press market is segmented into:

Mechanical Tire Curing Press

Hydraulic Tire Curing Press

Hybrid Tire Curing Press

On the basis of application, the global tire curing press market is segmented into:

Ordinary Tire

Radical Tire

On the basis of vehicle type, the global tire curing press market is segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Tire Curing Press Market: Regional Outlook

In the global tire curing press market, the European region is estimated to account for a dominant share, owing to the significant adoption of advanced technology and machines by tire manufacturers in the region. Furthermore, Europe is estimated to register robust growth in the global tire curing press market during the forecast period. North America is expected to witness substantial growth in the global tire curing press market over the forecast period owing to stringent carbon emission standards and tire design standards.

Growing automotive production in India, China, and Japan is projected to fuel the Asia Pacific tire curing press market over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising awareness amongst end users to opt for highly reliable and durable tires will augment the growth of the global tire curing press market in the near future.

Tire Curing Press Market: Participants

Some of the market participants in the global tire curing press market are: