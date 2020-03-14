Sales of Skin Tears Treatment Market to Increase from Top End-use Industries During the Forecast Period 2018-2028

Skin tears have become a common issue among people of older age as the skin becomes more delicate and drier and so skin tears treatment has become an essential criteria for further spreading of infection. A skin tear is a form of sheer or tears away that occurs when skin becomes very thin and intricate. It is most often seen in old aged people as the blood vessels tend to be more atonic and feed fewer nutrients and moisture to the skin tissue. A skin tears treatment can be subcategorized into no skin loss, partial skin loss and total flap loss. According to one report published in NCBI, occurrence of incidence rates in skin tears is ranging between 2.23 % to 92 % in long duration care facilities and varies from 2.1% in men to 4.6% in women.

Skin Tears Treatment: Market Dynamics

Skin tears are acute wounds that are commonly found in elderly people and also in the neonate and pediatric population. Rising prevalence cases in skin tear are one of the most significant reasons responsible for the growth of the skin tears treatment market.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8505

According to 2018 ISTAP Consensus Statement, estimates of skin tear treatment prevalence in long-term care is 2.23%-92%, in the community it is 4.5%–19.5%, in acute care it is 6.2%–11.1%, in palliative care it is 3.3%-14.3% which indicates high growth in skin tears treatment market. Increasing aging population is another important factor in driving the skin tears treatment market. Factors such as increasing the length of hospitalization, rising cost in healthcare expenditure may become the restraining criteria for skin tears treatment market.

Skin Tears Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global skin tears treatment market is segmented by product type, factors and end user.

Segmentation by Product Type Non-Adherent Mesh Dressings Foam dressing Hydrogels 2-octyle cyanoacrylate topical bandage Calcium Alginates Hydrofibre Acrylic Dressing Methylene Blue and Gentian Violet Dressings Ionic Silver Dressings

Segmentation by Factors Intrinsic factors skin tears treatment Extrinsic factors skin tears treatment

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Home care settings Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others



Skin Tears Treatment Market: Overview

Skin tears are resulting in trauma to the skin from friction, shearing or blunt trauma. Due to physical changes related to co-existing illness and aging, skin tears treatment is becoming very difficult. Proper usage of adhesives and non-adhesive products, wound dressings is utmost essential in skin tears treatment. ConvaTec has launched Foam Lite dressing which is a silicone based adhesive foam dressings that are user-friendly, light and versatile to use for all skin tears treatment. Currently, silicone based adhesive foam dressing is leading the skin tears treatment market. With the advancement in technology in making more skin and user-friendly skin tears treatment products, the market is stimulating to have significant growth in the next few couples of years.

Skin Tears Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global versatile cryosurgical devices market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share in the skin tears treatment market due to the occurrence of high incidence rate in skin tears and advanced healthcare facilities are having a high impact in overall skin tears treatment market. Europe holds the second position in skin tears treatment market due to increasing awareness among people about skin tears. For example, the European Wound Management Association has recently published modules on skin diseases educating people through the various campaign is driving the market for skin tears treatment. Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa are also potentially stimulating the growth of the skin tears treatment market due to rising environmental factors, photoaging, chronological aging etc. are leading the skin tears treatment market. According to one report by International Wound Journal, almost 3.9% prevalence rate of skin tears was found in a long-term care facility in Japanese patients which indicates a gradual rise in skin tears treatment market.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8505

Skin Tears Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present across the value chain of the global skin tears treatment market are Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Advancis Medical UK, ConvaTec Inc., KCI Licensing, Inc., 3M, AMERX Health Care, Coloplast Ltd., Gensco Pharma, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Covalon Technologies Ltd., HARTMANN USA, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc, Hollister Incorporated.