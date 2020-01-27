Sales of Motion Control Market to Soar Through Key End-use Industries During the Forecast Period

The growth of Motion control market (MCM) has increased, due to use of high- level automatic equipment, machine tools, high-level medical equipment, sensors, and many others. In recent years, equipment industries has begun to emerge from the traditional big industries and do depth development for motion control application segments. Motion control system is core part in every automated equipment. The high flexibility and quality products can be achieved by combinations of automation and motion control products.

The key trend observed in motion control technology is developing in the direction of customization, smart technology, and networking. It has increased the manufacturing production, speed accuracy, increased consistency, improved efficiency, integration automation, eliminations of hazards, troubleshooting and others.

Motion Control Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factors which are driving the MCM are, increase in investments and project by manufacturing industries, an increase in concern for industrial safety and qualitative output. Also, the demand has increased for MCM, in the semiconductor and electronics industry, automotive, packaging, printing, textile, machinery industries, and others. Motion control is the key component in robotics industries which has benefited greatly in the market. Government has taken initiative for industrial growth which has led to the development of automation and motion control system.

Motion control products like controllers, actuators, drives and motors which are required in machinery manufacturing applications and which are used to control speed, control the overload and instant breaking which helps to improve the performance of machine tools.

Customized motion control requirements is increasing for technologies like motion control for image specific servers and motion control for movement specific servers. According to the requirement for user applications, the customization is done for the application which has become important in market applications.

However, with the rise of labor costs, complexity with the machine tools, industrial restructuring has negatively impacted the growth of Motion control market.

Motion Control Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of type:

Computerized Numeric Control, General Motion Control, Servo drives, Position control hardware

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

Machinery Manufacturing, Semiconductor & Electronics, Medical, Printing & Paper, Textiles, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Plastic and Rubber, Logistics, Food And Beverage, Aerospace & Defense, Others