Sales of Micro Server Market to Increase from Top End-use Industries During the Forecast Period

Servers have been the most important general purpose workhorses for the datacenters designed to perform all tasks for organizations of any shape and size. Micro server is a server which is stripped down as much as possible. Now a day some businesses want machines which are specially designed to perform some specific tasks. As micro server is super-efficient at one particular task so it is used in business not as a replacement of large servers but as a supporting server along with those, because it is wastage of power as well as time to ask large servers to do small task . Micro servers are becoming more popular as they help in saving companies space, they are more efficient servers than the traditional big servers in terms of data usage as well as money.

There is high chances of growth for global micro server market during the forecast period especially in the technological advanced regions. The global micro server market is expected to grow with tremendous CAGR till the end of 2022.

The key industry trend of micro server market is the increased growth rate of infrastructure for cloud and data centers especially in the technological emerging region as Asia Pacific and Western Europe as compare to North America. The key growth drivers of micro server market the advantages provided by micro server over the traditional large servers as lower power consumption and companies space saver, For last some years cloud computing and web hosting market is continuously growing, which in turn drive the growth of micro server market. Also with increased growth of hyperscale data centers architectures, global microserver market is been driven. On the other hand usage of microserver is limited only to small and medium enterprises, lack of awareness & standard specification are some of the restraints hindering the growth of global micro server market.

Segmentation of micro server market is done on the basis of component, application, processor type, end user & Geography. Based on the component, segmentation of micro server market is done as hardware, software and operating system. On the basis of processor type, global micro server market is segmented as ARM processors, AMD processors, Intel processors & others. The efficiency of server depends upon the processor type, which is been used in server. Intel core processor and AMD processors are most popular processor & has the highest market share contribution for the segment in the global market.

By applications, global micro server market is segmented into following two segments; cloud computing technologies & datacenters.

On the basis of end users, global micro server market is segmented into three segments; small scale enterprises, medium scale enterprises & large scale enterprises. Geographically, micro server market is segmented into seven regions which are ; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among all the seven region North America is the highest contributor in term of revenue in global micro server market which covers about 40% of global market, and Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for micro server solution providers across the globe.

The key players of global micro server market are ARM Ltd., Hewlett Packard Co., Dell Inc., Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Marvel Technology, Penguin Computing, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Tilera Corp., MiTac International Corp, Penguin Computing, Inc. & others.