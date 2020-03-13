Sales of Glaucoma Therapeutics Market to Increase from Top End-use Industries During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2027

Glaucoma is the eye disease that damage the patient eye nerve optics. The formation extra fluid up in the front part of the eye results the damage to eye nerve optics. Glaucoma is of two type, primary open-angle glaucoma and angle-closure glaucoma which is also referred as closed-angle glaucoma or narrow-angle glaucoma. Open-angle glaucoma is the most common type glaucoma. Primary glaucoma gradually happens when the eye does not drain the fluids. This result the building of pressure on eye nerve optics. Open glaucoma causes no change in the eye vision and it is painless too. Closed-angle glaucoma happens very close to the drainage angle which results the blocking of drainage angle of eyesight. This is a very acute type of glaucoma. This type of glaucoma may affect the vision of the patient and it may cause severe pain to the eye and the headache. Glaucoma is generally treated with eye drops, pill, traditional surgery, laser surgery and sometimes the combination of these methods. The aim of glaucoma treatment is to avoid the vision loss of patient wherever if the vision of particular patient is already lost then it is irreversible by glaucoma treatment. Regular consumption of medication as prescribed by the physician is very necessary for the proper treatment of glaucoma. The drugs of glaucoma have very fewer chances of effects which has increased it adoption the global market.

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The change in the lifestyle of people has resulted in the rise in the prevalence of glaucoma globally. Increasing prevalence of glaucoma is the primary factor driving the growth of glaucoma therapeutics market around the globe. Glaucoma is more prevalent among the people above the age of 60. Rising geriatric population thought the globe is also responsible for the robust growth of glaucoma therapeutics market over the forecast period. Increasing preference of physician towards the laser surgery for the treatment of glaucoma will propel the growth of glaucoma therapeutics market over the forecast period. Less awareness among the people about the glaucoma treatment will deter the growth of glaucoma therapeutics market to some extent. Moreover, lack of availability of skilled professional for laser surgery in under developing economies will also hamper the growth of glaucoma therapeutics market.

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global Glaucoma Therapeutics market is classified on the basis of treatment type, glaucoma type, and geographic region.

Based on treatment type, Glaucoma Therapeutics market is segmented into following:

Eye Drops

Medication

Laser Surgery

Traditional Surgery

Based on glaucoma type, Glaucoma Therapeutics market is segmented into following:

Open-angle glaucoma

Closed-angle glaucoma

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Overview

Glaucoma Therapeutics market is expected show exponential growth over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of glaucoma throughout the globe. According to the journal published at NCBI, glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness among the people worldwide. By treatment type, medication eye drops segment will hold the maximum market share for the global glaucoma therapeutic market due to its high preference by the physician for medication during the early stages of treatment. Laser surgery is more preferred than tradition surgery by booth surgeon and the patients owing to the low risk of failure. By glaucoma type, closed glaucoma will dominate the maximum market share attributed to its more prevalence then open glaucoma.

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Regional Overview

Based on geographic region Glaucoma Therapeutics market is classified into seven key regions, North, America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the glaucoma therapeutics market owing to high healthcare infrastructure. Western Europe and APEJ then follow North America glaucoma therapeutics market. The favorable reimbursement scenario is responsible for the high growth of glaucoma therapeutics market in Western Europe. APEJ region has also shown the substantial growth for glaucoma therapeutics market due rise geriatric population. In APEJ region China and India are expected to be the major market for glaucoma therapeutics over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East and Africa is the least lucrative market for glaucoma therapeutics due to less awareness among the patient about the glaucoma.

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Some of player across the value chain of Glaucoma Therapeutics market are Novartis AG, Allergan, Merck & Co., Inc., Akorn, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer and Santen and others.