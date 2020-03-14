Sales of Andro Supplements Market to Soar Through Key End-use Industries During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Andro supplements are dietary supplements containing a steroid hormone. Andro supplements are a type of pro-hormone, an anabolic agent that transforms into testosterone through the two-step process and releases into the bloodstream. The andro supplements have advantages such as increased muscle mass, improved muscle recovery, increased strength, increased energy, increased protein synthesis, reduced body fat, and decreased muscle fatigue. However, there is no substantial evidence that andro supplements promotes muscle growth.

Andro supplements Market: Dynamics

The market of andro supplements is driven mainly by increasing consumption of dietary supplements. An increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a trend of active living, increased aged population and growth in the disposable income are some of the factors driving the demand for the dietary supplements market.

Andro supplements are generally administered orally in the form of tablet or capsule but with extensive research, andro supplements are available in the form of a spray, which can be administered orally just beneath the tongue enabling rapid absorption of the drug.

One of the major restraints that hinder the market of andro supplements growth is the availability of the alternatives which are natural in origin such as fenugreek seed extracts which are becoming a popular trend throughout the world. Moreover, stringent government regulation is a restraining factor for the growth of andro supplements. Since compounds containing androstenedione are banned from the market according to Anabolic Steroid Control Act in 2004 by the FDA, andro supplements companies need to alter or improve their products to be able to enter the dietary supplements market.

Andro supplements can lead to some side effects if not consumed within appropriate levels under supervision, which include increased aggression, hair loss, increased kidney and liver valves, high blood pressure, gynecomastia, and muscle cramp. Some studies have also shown that the use of andro supplements resulted in a reduced level of HDL cholesterol, consequently increased level of LDL cholesterol.

Andro supplements Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the Andro supplements market is segmented as:

4-AD

ADD

On the basis of end use, the Andro supplements market is segmented as:

Food & beverages

Sports nutrition

Dietary supplement

Pharmaceutical

On the basis of the form, the Andro supplements market is segmented as:

Dry

Liquid

On the basis of the distribution channel, the Andro supplements market is segmented as:

Online retailers

Specialty stores

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Wholesalers

Andro supplements Market: Prominent Players

Finetech Industry Limited, Biosynth A. G., Dongyao Pharmaceutical, Indo Phyto Chemicals, Dahua Pharmaceutical, Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, BioQuest, Hangzhou Yuhao Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Biovet, Goto Pharmaceuticals etc. are some of the global key players in the andro supplements market.

Andro supplements Market: Regional Overview

Andro supplements are more popular as dietary supplements in the western countries particularly in the US, where health and fitness industry is rapidly growing for the last ten years and will have the same trend in the following years. Around 20% of the adults in the US have health club membership which could double in the next ten years. Due to the weight management aid and health benefits of andro supplements that are being marketed by the company in an attractive way, andro supplements are popularizing within many health conscious and fitness enthusiast populace.

Andro supplements Market: Competitive Analysis

The use of andro supplements as an anabolic agent for increasing muscle activity is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Olympic Games. With the increasingly complex rules and regulation, andro supplements manufacturing companies are focusing on producing creative and innovative products to ensure they stay ahead of the regulatory authorities.