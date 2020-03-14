Sales of Acacia Fiber Powder Market to Record Stellar Growth During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Acacia fiber powder is made from the dried sap of the Acacia Senegal and Acacia Seyal tree belonging to the legume family, native to the Africa region and also found in some Western Asian countries. Acacia fiber powder is also known as acacia gum or gum arabic. Acacia fiber powder is a complex polysaccharide and unlike other fibers, it ferments slowly in the digestive tract, leading to the delayed and gentle release of gas without causing digestive discomfort. Acacia fiber powder helps in weight management by creating a feeling of fullness as it swells when dissolved in water in the stomach and intestine. A key benefits of acacia fiber powder is that it helps in nourishing microbiome in the body, which in turn helps in digestion and metabolism. One tablespoon of acacia fiber powder provides RDA between 21% and 29% for adult women and 16% and 20% for adult men.

Acacia Fiber Powder Market: Dynamics

Acacia fiber powder is a popular ingredient in the food industry as it find application as a stabilizing agent, an emulsifier and a binder. It also enhances the shelf life of the end product. Acacia fiber powder is incorporated in many food products, owing to its lack of aftertaste and GRAS status. Also, recently, acacia fiber powder has been approved by the European Union as a safe food additive, which is expected to further drive the global acacia fiber powder market. Acacia fiber powder is commercially used in the preparation of edible coatings for fruits and vegetables, in place of paraffin wax, to extend the shelf life of the fruits.

Besides its incorporation in functional foods, acacia fiber powder is widely used in dietary supplements due to its high content of dietary fiber. It is used in many low-calorie and dietetic beverages as a source of soluble fiber as one gram of acacia fiber powder contains less than 1cal. Acacia fiber powder benefits gut health, oral health, heart health and eye health as well as improves bowel function and lowers blood glucose level. Other uses that drive the demand for acacia fiber powder include pharmaceutical, cosmetic, textile, and adhesive industries.

Some of the side effects that might appear during the first week of acacia fiber powder consumption are an unpleasant mouthfeel, nausea, bloating and diarrhea. Also, people that have a dust allergy may develop lesions or experience asthma attacks.

Acacia Fiber Powder Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the acacia fiber powder market on the basis of nature:

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation of the acacia fiber powder market on the basis of type:

Acacia Senegal

Acacia Seyal

Segmentation of the acacia fiber powder market on the basis of end use:

Food and beverage Confectionery and bakery products Dairy products Soft drinks

Pharmaceutical

Dietary supplement

Veterinary medicine

Cosmetic

Adhesive

Textile

Segmentation of the acacia fiber powder market on the basis of distribution:

Direct

Indirect Wholesale Online retailer Supermarket Specialty stores



Global Acacia Fiber Powder Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key manufacturers identified in the acacia fiber powder market include Nexira, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group, Gum Arabic Company, Alland and Robert, among others.

Global Acacia Fiber Powder Market: Key Developments

With significant investments, research and development in underway to investigate new applications of acacia fiber powder in various fields such as pharmacology, nanotechnology, tumor imaging and drug delivery. Several studies have shown that acacia fiber powder has potential in Nanoconstruct and molecular imaging and its redox property is important for Nano-materials.

Global Acacia Fiber Powder Market: Opportunities for Market Participants

Acacia fiber powder’s status as GRAS as well as approval from EU countries for its use as a food additive are likely to surge the demand in western countries and produce new opportunities for African countries such as Chad, Sudan, Nigeria, Mali and Ethiopia. However, the poor financial condition of farmers from African countries such as Sudan and adverse climatic conditions are posing a threat towards acacia forestry. Also, the production of acacia has declined due to competition from other cash-crops, which is producing a gap between supply and demand. Enhancing the cost of acacia fiber powder and its derivatives on a global level might encourage farmers to opt for acacia farming and with the proper implementation of several programs, revive and boost gum production.