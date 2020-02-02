Sales Intelligence Solutions Market Are Focused On Providing Solutions As Per Client Requirements

Sales intelligence solutions is a necessary tool for any competent business in a marketplace. These tools have the capacity to collect accurate data through research, actionable and predictive intelligence, and integrations and utilize it to address challenges in terms of sales and marketing. Use of sales intelligence tools can help identify profiles of ideal customers and categorize and rank accounts and contacts of potential customers. This helps prioritize a list for campaigns. These tools can also be useful for marketing events. Certain platforms have mapping tools that help in pinpointing where, geographically, the most perfect prospects are situated. Hosting an occasion in a location near to these contacts can offer better presence and high-quality leads to sales teams. With sale intelligence solutions, one can recognize an attendee’s role in an organization. Thus if one event lead is not available, it can track the reporting structure to follow those who have the authorization.

One of the driving factors for the sales intelligence solutions market is that these solutions help target high-value accounts based on specific needs and preferences and produce higher-quality leads. This is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period. In addition, sales intelligence solutions offer high user engagement due to their easily customizable user interface. They also provide clear visibility into critical sales data including depletions, retail account depletions (RADs), shipments, points of distribution, accounts sold, distributor inventory, velocity of sales, etc. Several sales intelligence platforms mix with other tools in the stack such as marketing automation, CRM, applicant tracking systems, and sales development, which makes SaaS handling proficient and synergistic. Several sales intelligence solutions automatically sync, enrich, and append the data when new information becomes available and the database expands.

The global sales intelligence solutions market can be segmented in terms of deployment, application, enterprise size, industry, and geography. In terms of deployment, the sales intelligence solutions market can be divided into cloud and on-premise. Based on application, the sales intelligence solutions market can be divided into sales and business development, account and relationship management, and marketing & analytics. Based on enterprise size, the sales intelligence solutions market can be bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The small and medium enterprises segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. In terms of industry, the sales intelligence solutions market can be divided into banking, financial services and insurance; government; hospitality; retail & e-commerce; IT & telecommunication; manufacturing; transportation & logistics; and others. The retail & e-commerce segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period, as usage of sales intelligence solutions is higher in the retail & e-commerce sector.