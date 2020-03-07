Salatrim Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2028

Salatrim is the acronym for short and long-chain acyl triglyceride molecules. It is a modified triacylglycerol that acts as a fat substitute due to its low calories than the actual fat sources used in the food products. The available calories from Salatrim are 55% of those present in normal fats. The salatrim contains fewer calories per gram than the other fats and contains no trans-fat. But consuming salatrim has been known to cause the same feeling of fullness as the consumption of other fats and also decreases hunger. Thus, salatrim has been proved to be useful for people suffering from obesity as well as any other weight-related problems due to its low absorption properties. It has gained popularity in recent times as obesity has become a major health problem worldwide.

The excessive consumption of salatrim is known to cause gastrointestinal disorders such as diarrhea, nausea etc. The consumption of salatrim has been prohibited by people suffering from liver disorders. Also, pregnant women are not allowed to consume salatrim – based products. The salatrim is partially or not at all absorbed by the body on its consumption. But the use of salatrim in food products has not been prohibited by any of the regulatory bodies.

Salatrim – A Low Calorie Fat Replacer Used in Various Food Products

The increasing overweight population has resulted in the demand for low-calorie food products increasing. The food processing manufacturers are carrying out research to manufacture food products that are low in fat and at the same time using natural ingredients to do so. Salatrim is one of the ingredients that has gained popularity among the food manufacturers for use in the food products at the same time retaining the taste. The consumer awareness about the labels has resulted in the food processing manufacturers paying attention to the ingredients that they add to the products. The salatrim being low calorie increases the value of the product due to the calorie being reduced. The main application of the salatrim is in the convenience foods such as snacks, frozen foods, bakery products etc. It is also extensively used in reduced fat baking chips that indicate that the total calories in these are very less.

Salatrim Market: Segmentation

The salatrim market can be segmented on the basis of nature and end use.

On the basis of nature, the salatrim market can be segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of applications, the salatrim market can be segmented as:

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy

Convenience Food

Dietary Food

Salatrim Market: Regional Analysis

The market for the low-calorie food products in the U.S. is the highest as two-thirds of its adult population is overweight. Thus, food manufacturers are continuing to launch products that are alternatives to high calorie food to cater to the growing trends of consumers. Also, the food manufacturers are using the salatrim in combination with other low-fat ingredients so as to not compromise on the taste and texture of the food products. The low-fat food products are also high in demand in the Asia Pacific and the MEA region but the penetration is still low among the consumers.

Salatrim was previously banned in the United Kingdom due to health concerns about it but it has been approved by the European Commission for use as a food ingredient in March 2017. This has resulted in the widespread production of salatrim in Europe. Also, the quantity in which the salatrim is to be used in the food products has a legal limit in most of the countries.

Salatrim Market: Key Participants

