Safety Sensors and Switches Market value of around US$ 12.3 Bn by 2025 end

Market Segmentation

Type

Electromechanical

Magnetic

Photoelectric

Inductive

Ultrasonic

Capacitive

Application

Monitoring and Detection

Proximity and Position

Fire, Smoke and Explosion

Leak Detection

Process Instrumentation

Doors and Guides

End Use Industry

Industrial

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Mining and Metal

Food and Beverage

Packaging

Pharmaceuticals

Commercial and Institutional

Offices

Academic and Research Institutes

Government and Defense Establishments

Airports and Stations

Hotels and Hospitals

Other Commercial Complexes

Residential

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. PMR Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Viewpoint

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.1.1. Global Industrial Sector Outlook

3.1.2. Global Commercial & Institutional Sector Outlook

3.1.3. Global Residential Sector Outlook

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 20122016 and Forecast 20172025

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

4.1.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Value Chain

5. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

6. Global Market Analysis 20122016 and Forecast 20172025 By Type

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Units) Analysis By Type , 2012 – 2016

6.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Units) Forecast By Type , 2017 – 2025

6.3.1. Electro-Mechanical

6.3.2. Magnetic

Continue…

