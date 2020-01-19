Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Market Sales Forecasts Reveal Positive Growth Through 2025

The healthcare industry is growing significantly due to the rapid adoption of the cloud-based reporting system, safety management, and electronic health record (EHR) systems in hospitals and other health systems. Regions such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific are some of the fastest growing economies which are expected to grow rapidly due to technological advancement and increasing investment on healthcare solutions by private hospitals. Due to increased medical errors in healthcare, safety regulations for prior and post commercialization of medical devices by regulatory authorities such as US Department of Health and European Commission are made for the patient safety and quality improvement in the healthcare industry.

The integrated quality reporting system is widely used by hospitals, long-term care facilities, nursing homes and health systems to standardize processes, reduce errors and to improve patient safety.

The rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as electronic health record systems in the healthcare sector to minimize medical errors and increasing pressure on medical devices manufacturers to produce patient safety medical equipment are the drivers of Quality and safety reporting systems for the healthcare market.

Lack of knowledge about the patient safety reporting system among medical professionals and complexity in the regulations are restraining the growth of the market.

Adoption of real-time monitoring systems to reduce adverse events and partnership with healthcare community for improved safety are the latest trend in quality and safety reporting systems for healthcare market.

Few prominent players in Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare market include Quantros, Inc., The Patient Safety Company, Riskonnect, Inc., PowerHealth Solutions, Advantmed, LLC, Datix Ltd., Arrohealth, Talix, Inc., Episource LLC, MRM Group, RadicaLogic Technologies, Inc., Binary Fountain Inc. and Ventiv Technology Inc.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share in quality and safety reporting systems for healthcare market owing to the adoption of advanced medical technologies. Latin America and Asia-Pacific are expected to contribute significantly in the forecast period due to increased investments by private hospitals for adopting new healthcare solutions in this regions.