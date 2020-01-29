Safety Needles Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2026

Needles, if contaminated, could lead to transmission of life threatening diseases such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV, or others. In health care, safety needle is a type of Safety Engineered Device (SED) with injury protection mechanism, thereby providing protection from blood borne pathogens or chemical hazards. Hospitals in developed countries have initiated safety measures and waste management strategies to lower the risk of needlestick injuries and ensure proper disposal of used sharps.

A number of government organizations and regulatory authorities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) have formulated policies and guidelines for the use of sharps in health care settings in order to avoid the risk of infection in patients and health care providers. Additionally, “Safe Injection Global Network” (SIGN) established by the WHO and the STOP STICKS Campaign launched by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) are the various initiatives undertaken by government as well as non-government organizations to create awareness about the risk of exposure to blood borne pathogens such as HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C from needlesticks and other sharps-related injuries.

Key factors driving the global safety needles market are rise in emphasis on prevention of needlestick injuries and extensive use of prefilled syringes. According to the World Health Organization, usage of unsafe syringes causes over 1.3 million deaths across the world every year. Moreover, technological advancements and increase in the number of players offering safety needles are projected to fuel the growth of the safety needles market during the forecast period. Launch of new products also contributes to the growth of the global safety needles market. For instance, in April 2016, Nipro Medical Corporation launched SafeTouch Safety Needle with anti-needlestick safety design.

The global safety needles market can be segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel,, and region. In terms of product type, the safety needles market can be divided into hypodermic needles, suture needles, fine aspirating needles, biopsy needles, IV catheter needles, pen needles, Huber needles, blood collection needles, spinal anesthesia & epidural needles, prefilled needles, A.V. fistula needles, and cannula needles. The hypodermic needles segment is projected to account for major market share during the forecast period due to increase in demand for these needles in various health care settings such as hospitals and ambulatory care centers. Additionally, a large number of market players offer hypodermic needles with numerous advantages for safe and efficient injection. Based on application, the global safety needles market can be classified into sample collection, drug delivery, and injection. In terms of distribution channel, the safety needles market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, private clinics, retail pharmacies & drugstores, and online pharmacies.

The global safety needles market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017 due to technological advancements in safety engineered devices and presence of major players in the U.S. The market in Europe is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rise in the use of technology-based medical equipment & instruments and increase in focus on safe injection practices in hospitals and surgical centers. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by surge in awareness about needlestick injuries among health care providers and increase in the use of safety needles for blood collection and injection. Availability of specialty care services and emphasis on quality care and safety drive demand for safety needles in Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the global safety needles market are Medtronic, Smith Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., NIPRO Medical Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Terumo Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

