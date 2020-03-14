Safety Critical Software Testing Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Deployment, Latest Innovations

The report on the Global Safety Critical Software Testing Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

Among the types- manual testing and automation testing, the latter is expected to have larger market share as well as higher CAGR. Automation testing supports to achieve better safety, security, and quality. It is used mainly used for testing of iterative development processes. The test suites are run iteratively on every module or component of the safety critical software. Automation testing is less tedious than manual testing. Also, it offers dynamic analysis which greatly increases the bug detection capability by detecting runtime errors.

Key Players

The key players in the safety critical software testing market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are— CRITICAL Software (Portugal), HP Development Company, L.P. (US), Parasoft (US), QA Systems GmbH (Germany), Verum (The Netherlands), HBM PRENSCIA INC.(US), Rapita Systems Ltd. (UK), ALD Ltd. (Israel), Atkins Limited (UK), Esterline Technologies Corporation (US), imbus AG (Germany), General Digital Corporation (US), tecmata GmbH (Germany), Vector Software, Inc. (US), and LDRA (UK).

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of Safety Critical Software Testing Market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America holds the largest market share and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period. Europe closely follows North America in terms of revenue generation considering Europe to be an advanced region in terms of technology and its adoption. North America has one of the most highly developed IT sectors in countries like the US and Canada, has greater adoption of safety critical software testing. Also, major players in this market such as HP Development Company L.P., Parasoft, Esterline Technologies Corporation and others are based in US and have a strong customer base in the region. The other market leaders such as CRITICAL Software, QA Systems GmbH, Verum, Rapita Systems Ltd., Atkins Limited are based in Europe, thus Europe has the second largest market share and highest CAGR.

