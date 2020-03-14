Sacroiliitis Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Factors, Key Players, And Regional Forecast 2023 Research Report

The Global Sacroiliitis Market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of arthritis increase in traumatic injuries, growing prevalence of spondylitis, increased research on joint health and joint conditions, and adoption of technologically-advanced systems are the key factors for the market to grow. However, factors such as high cost of diagnostics and treatment and surgical procedures are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6290

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2013to 2015), 22.7% Americans of the total population had arthritis, annually. Thus, such a high prevalence of arthritis and increasing government funding for the healthcare sector enhance the growth of this market.

However, factors such as expensive diagnostic tests and the high cost of surgical procedures are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Key players

Medacta International,

SI-BONE,

Globus Medical,

Zyga Technology,

Nutech Medical,

CoorsTek Medical LLC,

Aspen Medical Products,



Segmentation

The Global Sacroiliitis Market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. The sacroiliitis market, by diagnosis, is sub-segmented into imaging tests and anesthetic injections. The imaging tests category includes x-ray, MRI, and CT scan. On the basis of treatment, the market is categorized into medications, joint injections, radiofrequency denervation, electrical stimulation, joint fusion, facet block, chiropractic manipulation, and physical therapy. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharmacies, and diagnostic centers.

On the basis of region, the global sacroiliitis market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas is sub-segmented into North America and South America. The North American region is further segmented into the US and Canada. The European region is divided into two, namely, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified into Germany, Italy, France, the UK, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is sub-segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, the Republic of Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Middle Eastern and African region is sub-segmented into the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis

The Sacroiliitis Market is dominated by North America owing to the high prevalence of arthritis and high healthcare investments within this region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by 2040, 78.4 million will have doctor-diagnosed arthritis.The rising adoption of technologically advanced systems for early diagnosis of diseases also drives the market growth in this region.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the Global Sacroiliitis Market. Key factors such as the growing patient pool, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, developing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing research and development activities in the biotechnology sector influence the market in this region. The presence of major market players such as China, India, and Japan drives the market growth.

It is estimated that Europe stood second in the Global Sacroiliitis Market. The increasing prevalence of lower back disorders and the availability of minimally invasive surgical procedures for Sacroiliitis drive the market growth in this region. According to The European (2015), sacroiliac joint was the main reason for chronic low back pain in Europe.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share of the Global Sacroiliitis Market due to the presence of stringent government policies and poor economies. However, growing awareness among the population, rising government initiatives to improve the healthcare sector, and high investments by private market players in this region can boost the market growth.

Browse Complete 100 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Respective Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sacroiliitis-market-6290

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]