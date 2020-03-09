Sachet and Pouch Handling Systems Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

Sachet and Pouch Handling Systems Market: Overview

Due to changing lifestyles consumers in urban areas expecting products in different sizes, shapes and prices. This diversification of products is possible by classifying and filling product in sachets or pouch. Manufacturing industries always produce a product on a large scale and packaged it by sizes and prices. Sachet and pouch handling systems makes it easy going and faster by using proper fill-seal machines. Fill-seal machines form the package, fill it by any form of products and seal it. Sachet and pouch handling systems consists of filling and sealing of pouch or sachet on the production line. Sachet and pouch handling machines are made up by considering product type and its application method. In sachet and pouch handling systems, machine builds bags from a flat roll of film and consecutively filling the bags with product and sealing the bags. All products such as dry powder, grains or seeds, paste or thin liquid and solid form are filled easily in sachet and pouch handling systems. By changing edge sealing methods, any material such as plastic, continuous metalised foil/film, paper, and fabric product containers can be used for packing in sachet and pouch handling systems. Food and beverages industry is largest consumer industry of sachet and pouch handling systems. Personal care and cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industry also use the technology of sachet and pouch handling systems. Due to sachet and pouch handling systems, it is possible to protect and transport product effortlessly. Sachet and pouch handling systems are flexible packaging systems for various formats and sizes of sachet and pouch.

Sachet and Pouch Handling Systems Market: Dynamics

As more people live in the urban area, less living space per person and hence also food storage capacities decline, resulting in a higher need for more convenient packages. Due to fast paced work life, millennials need to have a product which they can be carrying and consuming on-the-go. The amount of small and individual packages has hence grown globally to meet these requirements. The VFFS (Vertical form-fill-seal) equipment are most used equipment in sachet and pouch handling systems its many advantages such as quick and easy setup, easy changeovers, reliability, minimum maintenance and economical operating costs. The sachet and pouch segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during next five years. The increasing demand of pouch and sachet drives the sachet and pouch handling systems market. Food and beverages industry is emerging industry and introducing new and variety of products which need to pack in sachet and pouch. Sachet and pouch handling systems fulfil this need of packaging to a product in bags.

Sachet and Pouch Handling Systems Market: Segmentation

The global sachet and pouch handling systems Market is segmented as follows –

On the basis of product type, the global sachet and pouch handling systems Market is segmented as –

Vertical/Inclined form fill seal

Horizontal form fill seal

On the basis of filler, the global sachet and pouch handling systems Market is segmented as –

Auger / Agitator Filling

Flow filling

Tablet fillers

Positive displacement pump fillers

On the basis of application, the global sachet and pouch handling systems Market is segmented as –

Powder

Grain and seed

Liquid and milk

Oil

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal care

Food and beverages

Salt and sugar

Sachet and Pouch Handling Systems Market: Geographical Outlook

The global sachet and pouch handling systems Market has been divided into seven regions as follows –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Due to economic powerhouses such as China and India, APeJ will drive the sachet and pouch handling systems market. Food and beverages industry is a fastest growing industry in this region and in addition with the development of foreign food chain markets drive the growth of sachet and pouch handling systems market. China and India are expected to account for the largest market share and dominate the Asia-Pacific sachet and pouch handling systems market from 2018 to 2028. Europe is highly profitable sachet and pouch handling systems market followed by APeJ. Europe is the second largest producer of sachet and pouch handling systems machines after APAC region.

Sachet and Pouch Handling Systems Market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global sachet and pouch handling systems Market are –

RNA Automation Limited

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

Prodo-Pak Corp.

Nichrome India Ltd.

Matrix Packaging Machinery, Inc.

SN Maschinenbau GmbH

TOYO JIDOKI CO., LTD.

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A

Haver & Boecker OHG

ProMach Inc.

The Aagard Group, LLC

MDC Engineering Inc

Hayssen, Inc.

TOKYO AUTOMATIC MACHINERY WORKS, LTD.

Mespack SL

VELTEKO CZ s.r.o.

Omori Machinery Co., Ltd.

Fuji Machinery Co., Ltd.

Universal Pack Srl

