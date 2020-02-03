Saccharin Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Saccharin Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Saccharin is an artificial sweetener with effectively no food energy which is about 300-400 times as sweet as sucrose or table sugar, but has a bitter or metallic aftertaste, especially at high concentrations. It is used to sweeten products such as drinks, candies, cookies, medicines, and toothpaste.

Scope of the Report:

Because of the development of Food Additives, the production of Saccharin will in decreasing trend during the next several years.

From the point of price, the global average price of Saccharin is in the decreasing trend, from 5020 USD/MT in 2011 to 4698 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Saccharin includes Insoluble Saccharin and Soluble Saccharin, and the production proportion of Soluble Saccharin in 2015 is about 79%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Saccharin is widely used in Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Daily Chemical and other field. The most proportion of Saccharin is Food and Beverage, and the consumption market share in 2015 is about 70%.

China region is the largest supplier of Saccharin, with a production market share nearly 55% in 2015. India is the second largest supplier of Saccharin, enjoying production market share nearly 13% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 55% in 2015. Following China, India is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 14%.

Kaifeng Xinghua, Tianjin Changjie, PMC Specialties, Tianjin North Food, Shanghai Fortune

Two Lions etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Saccharin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Saccharin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kaifeng Xinghua

Tianjin Changjie

PMC Specialties

Tianjin North Food

Shanghai Fortune

Two Lions

Productos Aditivos

Salvichem

JMC

Shree Vardayini

Vishnuchrome

Aviditya Chemicals

D K

PT Bantang Alum

GOLDEN SARI

Market Segment by Type, covers

Insoluble Saccharin

Soluble Saccharin

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Daily Chemical

Other

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Saccharin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Saccharin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Saccharin in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Saccharin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Saccharin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Saccharin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Saccharin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

