SaaS Online Video Platforms 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global SaaS Online Video Platforms Market
OVP or Online Video Platforms can use a user-generated content (UGC) model, software as a service (SaaS) business model or a do it yourself (DIY) model. OVP offers an end to end solution from creating a website, uploading video, encoding video, video playback to user management for both video on demand and live streaming. Usually, OVPs have Content Management System (CMS) where users need to login to add content, upload video, setting up monetization plan, view video analytics which may include, detailed insights of video performance such as, video watch time, total number of video views, unique views and impressions; stats on user visits, location and behavior on the site. OVPs also provide customized video players where end users can watch videos. Many OVPs provide third party video player which can be embedded in a website. Although there are several OVP providers that are also present in broadcast markets, serving video on demand set-top boxes, OVPs are related to the over-the-top (OTT) content video industry.
The key players covered in this study
Brightcove
Ooyala (Telstra)
Piksel
ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)
IBM Cloud Video
Kaltura
Samba Tech
Wistia
Arkena
Xstream
Ensemble Video
MediaPlatform
Viocorp
Anvato (Google)
Vzaar
In this report, we defines OVPs as fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content businesses that enable content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track and monetize online video.
In 2018, the global SaaS Online Video Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global SaaS Online Video Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SaaS Online Video Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Media & Entertainment Industry
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global SaaS Online Video Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the SaaS Online Video Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global SaaS Online Video Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global SaaS Online Video Platforms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Media & Entertainment Industry
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Brightcove
12.1.1 Brightcove Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 SaaS Online Video Platforms Introduction
12.1.4 Brightcove Revenue in SaaS Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Brightcove Recent Development
12.2 Ooyala (Telstra)
12.2.1 Ooyala (Telstra) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 SaaS Online Video Platforms Introduction
12.2.4 Ooyala (Telstra) Revenue in SaaS Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ooyala (Telstra) Recent Development
12.3 Piksel
12.3.1 Piksel Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 SaaS Online Video Platforms Introduction
12.3.4 Piksel Revenue in SaaS Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Piksel Recent Development
12.4 ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)
12.4.1 ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 SaaS Online Video Platforms Introduction
12.4.4 ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions) Revenue in SaaS Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions) Recent Development
12.5 IBM Cloud Video
12.5.1 IBM Cloud Video Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 SaaS Online Video Platforms Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Cloud Video Revenue in SaaS Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 IBM Cloud Video Recent Development
12.6 Kaltura
12.6.1 Kaltura Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 SaaS Online Video Platforms Introduction
12.6.4 Kaltura Revenue in SaaS Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Kaltura Recent Development
12.7 Samba Tech
12.7.1 Samba Tech Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 SaaS Online Video Platforms Introduction
12.7.4 Samba Tech Revenue in SaaS Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Samba Tech Recent Development
12.8 Wistia
12.8.1 Wistia Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 SaaS Online Video Platforms Introduction
12.8.4 Wistia Revenue in SaaS Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Wistia Recent Development
12.9 Arkena
12.9.1 Arkena Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 SaaS Online Video Platforms Introduction
12.9.4 Arkena Revenue in SaaS Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Arkena Recent Development
12.10 Xstream
12.10.1 Xstream Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 SaaS Online Video Platforms Introduction
12.10.4 Xstream Revenue in SaaS Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Xstream Recent Development
12.11 Ensemble Video
12.12 MediaPlatform
12.13 Viocorp
12.14 Anvato (Google)
12.15 Vzaar
Continued…..
