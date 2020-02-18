SaaS Online Video Platforms 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global SaaS Online Video Platforms Market

OVP or Online Video Platforms can use a user-generated content (UGC) model, software as a service (SaaS) business model or a do it yourself (DIY) model. OVP offers an end to end solution from creating a website, uploading video, encoding video, video playback to user management for both video on demand and live streaming. Usually, OVPs have Content Management System (CMS) where users need to login to add content, upload video, setting up monetization plan, view video analytics which may include, detailed insights of video performance such as, video watch time, total number of video views, unique views and impressions; stats on user visits, location and behavior on the site. OVPs also provide customized video players where end users can watch videos. Many OVPs provide third party video player which can be embedded in a website. Although there are several OVP providers that are also present in broadcast markets, serving video on demand set-top boxes, OVPs are related to the over-the-top (OTT) content video industry.

The key players covered in this study

Brightcove

Ooyala (Telstra)

Piksel

ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

IBM Cloud Video

Kaltura

Samba Tech

Wistia

Arkena

Xstream

Ensemble Video

MediaPlatform

Viocorp

Anvato (Google)

Vzaar

In this report, we defines OVPs as fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content businesses that enable content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track and monetize online video.

In 2018, the global SaaS Online Video Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global SaaS Online Video Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SaaS Online Video Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Media & Entertainment Industry

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SaaS Online Video Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SaaS Online Video Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SaaS Online Video Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SaaS Online Video Platforms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Media & Entertainment Industry

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

….

