SaaS-based IT Security Market Status, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Type, Application and Forecast 2025

PUNE, INDIA, June 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ — This report studies the global SaaS-based IT Security market, analyzes and researches the SaaS-based IT Security development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

McAfee, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Blue Coat Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

Trend Micro

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3076629-global-saas-based-it-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Identity and Access Management Services

Web Gateway Services

Email Gateway Services

Cloud Encryption Services

SIEM Services

Market segment by Application, SaaS-based IT Security can be split into

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Contents

Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of SaaS-based IT Security

1.1 SaaS-based IT Security Market Overview

1.1.1 SaaS-based IT Security Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 SaaS-based IT Security Market by Type

1.3.1 Identity and Access Management Services

1.3.2 Web Gateway Services

1.3.3 Email Gateway Services

1.3.4 Cloud Encryption Services

1.3.5 SIEM Services

1.4 SaaS-based IT Security Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Small and Medium Size Enterprises

1.4.2 Large Enterprises

2 Global SaaS-based IT Security Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 SaaS-based IT Security Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Microsoft Corporation

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 SaaS-based IT Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 IBM Corporation

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 SaaS-based IT Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 SaaS-based IT Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 McAfee, Inc.

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 SaaS-based IT Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Symantec Corporation

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 SaaS-based IT Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Blue Coat Systems, Inc.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 SaaS-based IT Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Citrix Systems, Inc.

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 SaaS-based IT Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Barracuda Networks, Inc.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 SaaS-based IT Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 F5 Networks, Inc.

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 SaaS-based IT Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Trend Micro

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 SaaS-based IT Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

4 Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of SaaS-based IT Security in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of SaaS-based IT Security

5 United States SaaS-based IT Security Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States SaaS-based IT Security Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States SaaS-based IT Security Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States SaaS-based IT Security Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 EU SaaS-based IT Security Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU SaaS-based IT Security Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU SaaS-based IT Security Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU SaaS-based IT Security Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/453693841/saas-based-it-security-market-status-trends-share-growth-opportunities-type-application-and-forecast-2025

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3076629-global-saas-based-it-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025