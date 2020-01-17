SAAS-BASED BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global SaaS-based Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SaaS-based Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Birst
- Sisense
- Kognitio
- Jaspersoft
- BIRT
- Bime
- SAP AG
- MicroStrategy
- Domo
- GoodData
- Yellowfin
- Pentaho
- IBM
- BRIDGEi2i
- Cloud9 Analytics
- Host Analytics
- Indicee Inc.
- Logi Analytics
- Microsoft
- OpenText
- Oracle
- PivotLink
- Qlik
- com
- Actuate Corp.
- Tableau Software
- Teradata
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- Zoomdata
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Private Cloud
- Public Cloud
- Community Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
- Query Reporting
- AnalysisTools
- Data Mining tools
- Data Warehousing Tools
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global SaaS-based Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the SaaS-based Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SaaS-based Business Intelligence are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Private Cloud
1.4.3 Public Cloud
1.4.4 Community Cloud
1.4.5 Hybrid Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Query Reporting
1.5.3 AnalysisTools
1.5.4 Data Mining tools
1.5.5 Data Warehousing Tools
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market Size
2.2 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players SaaS-based Business Intelligence Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Birst
12.1.1 Birst Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Introduction
12.1.4 Birst Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Birst Recent Development
12.2 Sisense
12.2.1 Sisense Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Introduction
12.2.4 Sisense Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Sisense Recent Development
12.3 Kognitio
12.3.1 Kognitio Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Introduction
12.3.4 Kognitio Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Kognitio Recent Development
12.4 Jaspersoft
12.4.1 Jaspersoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Introduction
12.4.4 Jaspersoft Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Jaspersoft Recent Development
12.5 BIRT
12.5.1 BIRT Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Introduction
12.5.4 BIRT Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 BIRT Recent Development
12.6 Bime
12.6.1 Bime Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Introduction
12.6.4 Bime Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Bime Recent Development
12.7 SAP AG
12.7.1 SAP AG Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Introduction
12.7.4 SAP AG Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 SAP AG Recent Development
12.8 MicroStrategy
12.8.1 MicroStrategy Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Introduction
12.8.4 MicroStrategy Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 MicroStrategy Recent Development
12.9 Domo
12.9.1 Domo Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Introduction
12.9.4 Domo Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Domo Recent Development
12.10 GoodData
12.10.1 GoodData Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Introduction
12.10.4 GoodData Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 GoodData Recent Development
12.11 Yellowfin
12.12 Pentaho
12.13 IBM
12.14 BRIDGEi2i
12.15 Cloud9 Analytics
12.16 Host Analytics
12.17 Indicee Inc.
12.18 Logi Analytics
12.19 Microsoft
12.20 OpenText
12.21 Oracle
12.22 PivotLink
12.23 Qlik
12.24 Salesforce.com
12.25 Actuate Corp.
12.26 Tableau Software
12.27 Teradata
12.28 TIBCO Software Inc.
12.29 Zoomdata
Continuous…
