SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corp.

Microstrategy Inc.

Oracle Corp.

QlikTech International AB

SAP AG

TIBCO Software Inc.

Actuate Corp.

Birst Inc.

Bime

Cloud9 Analytics

GoodData Corp.

Indicee Inc.

Host Analytics Inc.

Jaspersoft Corp.

Kognitio

PivotLink

SAS Institute Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Community Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Medium – sized enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3857870-global-saas-based-business-intelligence-bi-market-size

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Private Cloud

1.4.3 Public Cloud

1.4.4 Community Cloud

1.4.5 Hybrid Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprise

1.5.3 Small Enterprise

1.5.4 Medium – sized enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size

2.2 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM Corp.

12.1.1 IBM Corp. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Corp. Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Corp. Recent Development

12.2 Microstrategy Inc.

12.2.1 Microstrategy Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Introduction

12.2.4 Microstrategy Inc. Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Microstrategy Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Oracle Corp.

12.3.1 Oracle Corp. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Corp. Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Oracle Corp. Recent Development

12.4 QlikTech International AB

12.4.1 QlikTech International AB Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Introduction

12.4.4 QlikTech International AB Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 QlikTech International AB Recent Development

12.5 SAP AG

12.5.1 SAP AG Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Introduction

12.5.4 SAP AG Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAP AG Recent Development

12.6 TIBCO Software Inc.

12.6.1 TIBCO Software Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Introduction

12.6.4 TIBCO Software Inc. Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 TIBCO Software Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Actuate Corp.

12.7.1 Actuate Corp. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Introduction

12.7.4 Actuate Corp. Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Actuate Corp. Recent Development

12.8 Birst Inc.

12.8.1 Birst Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Introduction

12.8.4 Birst Inc. Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Birst Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Bime

12.9.1 Bime Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Introduction

12.9.4 Bime Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Bime Recent Development

12.10 Cloud9 Analytics

12.10.1 Cloud9 Analytics Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Introduction

12.10.4 Cloud9 Analytics Revenue in SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Cloud9 Analytics Recent Development

12.11 GoodData Corp.

12.12 Indicee Inc.

12.13 Host Analytics Inc.

12.14 Jaspersoft Corp.

12.15 Kognitio

12.16 PivotLink

12.17 SAS Institute Inc.

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3857870-global-saas-based-business-intelligence-bi-market-size

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)