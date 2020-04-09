Russia Waterproof Membrane Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Russia Waterproof Membrane market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Russia Waterproof Membrane market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Waterproof Membrane market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Russia plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Waterproof Membrane development status and future trend in Russia, focuses on top players in Russia, also splits Waterproof Membrane by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in Russia market include

Sika AG

Firestone Building Products Company LLC.

Soprema Group

DOW Chemical Company

GAF Materials Corporation

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Johns Manville

Renolit Se

Fosroc International Limited

Solmax International Inc

Chryso S.A.S

Copernit S.P.A.

Derbigum

Flex Roofing Systems

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

GSE Environmental

IKO Industries Ltd

Isomat S.A

Juta A.S

Laticrete International, Inc.

Mapei International

Noble Company

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. Kg

Paul Porcelanosa Group

Schluter System Ltd

Tremco illbruck Ltd

Raven Industries

Polyglass Spa

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Modified Bitumen

PVC

EPDM

TPO

HDPE

LDPE

On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers

Waste & Water Management

Construction

Tunnels & Landfills

Bridges & Highways

Others

