Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt Market ,2018-2028 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt Market Definition and Introduction

Asphalt is a construction material widely used for paving roads, runways, racing tracks, parking areas, and recreational areas. Aggregates, binder and fillers mixed together produce asphalt for paving applications. Sand, crushed rocks, slags or gravel are the materials used for aggregates. Aggregates make up nearly 95% of a typical asphalt mix by volume, with the remaining 5% accounted for by the binding or filler material which most commonly is bitumen. Bitumen is a viscous liquid or semi-solid material which is black in color and acts as the medium that binds the aggregates together. It is composed of polycyclic hydrocarbons and obtained as a by-product of petroleum processing. Asphalt is produced in a fixed or mobile plant which carries out the heating, drying and mixing of the aggregates and bitumen to form a composed mixture. Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt is used on the site of application through paving machines which lay down the mixture in a solid form as per the required thickness. Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt is widely preferred over concrete because of their smooth surface, good gripping ability, and faster construction times. Asphalt pavements are also known as flexible pavements due to the ability of asphalt to adjust to imperfections in the sub-layers on top of which it is laid. Asphalt pavements are widely used in airports across the world for paving runways, taxiways, hangar floors, aircraft parking and maintenance areas, access roads and aircraft re-fueling areas. Asphalt pavements provide safe and reliable performance for small airports as well as large airports which handle some of the largest aircrafts in the world.

Considering these aspects of the asphalt pavements, the study of the Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt market becomes an important read, as it has a direct bearing on the safety, performance and profitability of airports and airlines across the world.

Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt Market Dynamics

Airport runways are one of the most critical areas of use for aircrafts as the safe take-off and landings are dependent on the runway surface. Runway pavement needs to have sufficient strength for handling aircrafts moving at high speeds. Runways require high levels of skid resistance, stability and absence of any debris to avoid possibility of mishaps. The design of airport pavements is a complex engineering task and involves deep analysis of the subgrade (natural soil conditions), materials used for paving construction, the nature of aircraft loads and effect of climatic conditions. Thus, the asphalt mix used for construction runway pavements has to be of the highest quality and needs to meet regulatory and design standards laid down by the respective aviation authorities. The airline industry is growing at a fast rate with increasing number of passengers as a result of higher personal incomes, changing lifestyle requirements, lowering air travel costs and vastly improved airline safety. It is estimated that in the U.S. alone, annual air passenger traffic will touch 1 billion people by 2025. The fast-growing economies of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East have provided higher spending power to an increasing number of people, with more need for business and leisure traveling. Thus airport authorities across the world will need to either expand or improve their infrastructure to meet the growing needs of the airline industry. Spending on construction or repair of runways and taxiways forms nearly half of the spending on a typical airport improvement program, which will help drive the market for runway pavement grade asphalt. Improving technology for asphalt mix design will also help drive the market, as new mixtures provide better performance than the Marshall-designed mix which has been in wide use over the past years.

Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt Market Participants

Examples of the market participants in the Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt market are as follows:

Aggregate Industries

Jurgensen Companies

CRH plc

LafargeHolcim

Vulcan Materials Company

Oldcastle Materials, Inc.

Martin Marietta Aggregates

Lehigh Hanson

Royal Dutch Shell plc

BP Plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Sinopec

PetroChina

China National Offshore Oil Corporation

China Petroleum Jiangsu Co., Ltd

