RUNNING APPS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, APPLICATION AND GROWTH – ANALYSIS FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Running Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Running Apps development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Nike+

Runkeeper

Garmin

Run with Map My Run

Endomondo

Cadence Trainer

Runtastic

miCoach

Codoon

Sports Tracker

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Android

iOS

Market segment by Application, split into

Amateur

Professional

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Running Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Running Apps development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Running Apps Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Android

1.4.3 iOS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Running Apps Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Amateur

1.5.3 Professional

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Running Apps Market Size

2.2 Running Apps Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Running Apps Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Running Apps Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Running Apps Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Running Apps Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Running Apps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Running Apps Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Running Apps Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Running Apps Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Running Apps Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Nike+

12.1.1 Nike+ Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Running Apps Introduction

12.1.4 Nike+ Revenue in Running Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Nike+ Recent Development

12.2 Runkeeper

12.2.1 Runkeeper Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Running Apps Introduction

12.2.4 Runkeeper Revenue in Running Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Runkeeper Recent Development

12.3 Garmin

12.3.1 Garmin Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Running Apps Introduction

12.3.4 Garmin Revenue in Running Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Garmin Recent Development

12.4 Run with Map My Run

12.4.1 Run with Map My Run Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Running Apps Introduction

12.4.4 Run with Map My Run Revenue in Running Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Run with Map My Run Recent Development

12.5 Endomondo

12.5.1 Endomondo Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Running Apps Introduction

12.5.4 Endomondo Revenue in Running Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Endomondo Recent Development

12.6 Cadence Trainer

12.6.1 Cadence Trainer Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Running Apps Introduction

12.6.4 Cadence Trainer Revenue in Running Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Cadence Trainer Recent Development

12.7 Runtastic

12.7.1 Runtastic Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Running Apps Introduction

12.7.4 Runtastic Revenue in Running Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Runtastic Recent Development

12.8 miCoach

12.8.1 miCoach Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Running Apps Introduction

12.8.4 miCoach Revenue in Running Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 miCoach Recent Development

12.9 Codoon

12.9.1 Codoon Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Running Apps Introduction

12.9.4 Codoon Revenue in Running Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Codoon Recent Development

12.10 Sports Tracker

12.10.1 Sports Tracker Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Running Apps Introduction

12.10.4 Sports Tracker Revenue in Running Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Sports Tracker Recent Development

Continued…..

