Rum Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Regional Forecast to 2024

Market Highlights

Rum is prepared by fermentation and distillation of molasses or juice of sugarcane. The global rum market accounted for USD 15.91 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Rum has gained popularity owing to the increasing per capita disposable incomes, changing lifestyles in developing countries. However, increasing health concerns, availability of substitute products and growing awareness regarding the negative impact of over-consumption of rum, and a demand for non-alcoholic beverages have been restraining the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the consumer willingness to spend on new forms of entertainment like parties, pubs, lounges, and bars have opened new opportunities for the alcohol market. The introduction of various flavored rum and different rum brands have also contributed to the growth of the global rum market.

Rum Market- Key Players

Some of the key players in the global rum market are

Pernod Ricard SA (France)

Beam Suntory, Inc. (US)

Tanduay Distillers, Inc. (Philippines)

The Patrón Spirits Company (US)

Pusser’s Rum Ltd. (US)

Amrut Distilleries Ltd (India)

Radico Khaitan Ltd. (India)

Corporacion Cuba Ron (Cuba)

Armando Bermudez & Co. (Dominican Republic)

Matusalem (Dominican Republic)

Diageo PLC (UK)

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

Gruppo Campari (Italy)

The Edrington Group (UK)

Mohan Meakin (India)

Industry Updates

In April 2018, Bacardi Limited aquired Patrón Spirits International AG and its brand PATRÓN. This acquisition increased the company’s market share and market presence, thereby making it a top company in the upper-premium segment in the US.

Rum Market Segmentation

The global rum market has been segmented based on type, category, distribution channel, and region.

Based on Type

white

dark

The dark rum segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018. Dark rum is usually consumed straight or neat and is also used in cooking. The market for white rum is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preferences for cocktails.

Based on Category

standard

overproof

The standard segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019, while overproof segment is projected to record a faster growth rate. In developed countries, like the US, the preference towards overproof rum Has been increasing.

Based on Distribution Channel

hypermarkets

supermarkets

specialty stores

others

In 2018, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in the market. However, the convenience stores segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Rum Market- Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the Global Rum Market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global rum market. The market in India is considered to be lucrative for manufacturers owing to growing alcohol retail. The North American and European markets are mature. These markets are expected to see a declining growth rate during the forecast period.