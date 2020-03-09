RUGGED EQUIPMENT 2018 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH USD 44 BILLION BY FORECASTS 2022

Rugged equipment includes those devices that are used in harsh conditions and extreme climatic conditions. These devices are ruggedized based on certain military standards that determine their resistance to dust, water, and vibration.

The analysts forecast the global rugged equipment market will register a revenue close to USD 44 billion by 2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rugged equipment market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Rugged Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

• Extreme Engineering Solutions

• Harris

• Leonardo DRS

• Sparton Rugged Electronics

• WinMate

Market driver

• Global increase in military expenditure

Market driver

Market challenge

• High initial cost of procurement compared with non-rugged devices

Market challenge

Market trend

• Incorporation of Internet of things (IoT) in rugged equipment

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

