Rubber Molding Market Investigation by Application, Technology and Product type

Rubber Molding Industry Overview:

Rubber Molding market size will grow from USD 34.79 Billion in 2017 to USD 47.13 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 5.19%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

With regard to material type, ethylene propylene diene terpolymer (EPDM) is estimated to dominate the market in 2018, followed by styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR). The increasing demand for comfort and safety creates promising growth opportunities for driver assistance systems, which incorporate automotive rubber molded components, and would consequently boost the demand for the same. Moreover, rubber molding materials such as EPDM or natural rubber (NR) provide better flexibility and are lighter than conventional metal parts. This results in an overall reduction in the vehicle weight, which in turn, helps to increase fuel efficiency. The replacement of conventional metal parts with rubber molded components will therefore help in meeting the stringent fuel economy and emission norms in regions such as North America and Europe

Continental AG , Dana Holding Corporation , Federal-Mogul Corporation , Hutchinson SA , Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. , Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. , Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd. , AB SKF , Freudenberg and Co. Kg , Trelleborg AB , NOK Corporation , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

By Material

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) , Natural Rubber (NR) , Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) , , , , , ,

By Components & Sub-Components

Rings, Weather-strips, Gaskets, Seals, Hoses, , , ,

By Vehicle Type

Passenger car, LCV, HCV, , , , , ,

Production Analysis: SWOT analysis of major key players of Rubber Molding industry based on a Strengths, Weaknesses, company’s internal & external environments. …, Opportunities and Threats. . It also includes Production, Revenue, and average product price and market shares of key players. Those data are further drilled down with Manufacturing Base Distribution, Production Area and Product Type. Major points like Competitive Situation and Trends, Concentration Rate Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion which are vital information to grow/establish a business is also provided.

Manufacturing Analysis Rubber Molding Market

Manufacturing process for the Rubber Molding is studied in this section. It includes through analysis of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, cost of Raw Materials & Labor Cost, Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rubber Molding market

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Analysis of Rubber Molding Market

Various marketing channels like direct and indirect marketing are portrayed in Rubber Molding market report. Important marketing strategical data , Marketing Channel Development Trend, , Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client Brand Strategy and Distributors/Traders List

